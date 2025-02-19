Two individuals linked to the killing of Anambra lawmaker Justice Azuka fled while assisting police in an ongoing investigation

The suspects escaped during a police operation to apprehend a suspected receiver of stolen vehicles connected to the criminal gang

Authorities have deployed intelligence resources to recapture the fugitives and ordered disciplinary action against officers responsible for the security lapse

Two individuals accused of participating in the killing of Justice Azuka, a member of the Anambra State House of Assembly, have escaped from police custody, sparking concerns over security lapses.

Police confirm escape

Two suspects nabbed for killing a top Anambra lawmaker, have escaped police custody. Photo credit: @PoliceNG

Source: Twitter

The Anambra state Police Command confirmed the development in a statement released on Tuesday, February 18, by its spokesperson, Tochukwu Ikenga. Premium Times reported.

According to Ikenga, the state’s Commissioner of Police, Ikioye Orutugu, was informed that two of the suspects managed to flee while assisting officers in an ongoing investigation.

How the suspects escaped

Providing further details, Ikenga explained that the escape occurred during an operation aimed at capturing an alleged receiver of stolen vehicles linked to the criminal gang.

“During the operation, our officers successfully apprehended the receiver and recovered two suspected stolen vehicles. Unfortunately, in the process, two of the suspects escaped from custody,” he stated.

Police deploy intelligence to re-arrest fugitives

Following the escape, the police commissioner deployed intelligence and operational resources to track down and re-arrest the fugitives.

He has also ordered disciplinary measures against any officers found culpable for negligence.

“The commissioner has directed an urgent disciplinary review for any officers involved in the incident. Meanwhile, efforts are ongoing to ensure the suspects are recaptured and brought to justice,” Ikenga assured.

The escape has raised fresh concerns about the handling of high-profile criminal suspects and the need for stricter security measures within the police force.

Nigerians react to escape of suspected killer men

Reacting to this development, Nigerians took to their social media X handles to give different opinions about this.

@FOdorige said:

"They were allowed to escape for how much in naira? Investigate the bank accounts of the officers on duty. Another international disgrace from the @PoliceNG😤😤This is the law of diminishing returns in action.This is what you get when you retain a police IG who has passed retirement age."

@SegunOladejo said:

"Don’t be surprised, this is Nigeria that they will explain to you and if you understand they didn’t explain well. You are bound not to understand."

@deluxe_k said:

"The escape of the key suspect from police custody points to only one thing: this case must be investigated as a political assassination."

‘Policeman’ shoots FRSC personnel in Lagos

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a man in a police uniform reportedly shot and wounded a yet-to-identified official of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Lagos state.

The incident happened while officials of the Lagos sector command of the FRSC were on an enforcement drive to implement the nationwide launch of the agency’s operation to combat the menace of fake number plates.

The Lagos state Sector Commander, Corps Commander Kehinde Hamzat, pleaded with the press to be patient to enable him to get to the root cause of the unfortunate incident.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng