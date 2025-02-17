The Anambra State Government shut down the "Children of the Light Anointing Ministry" for its suspected link to the controversial "Oke-ite" money-making ritual

The closure followed a public outcry and a video where Pastor Onyebuchi Okocha allegedly confessed to using "Oke-ite" and other dubious rituals

Anambra officials vowed to continue investigations, emphasizing their stance against fraudulent religious practices and ensuring the safety and well-being of the public

The Anambra State Government has moved to shut down the “Children of the Light Anointing Ministry,” a church led by Pastor Onyebuchi Okocha, also known as "Onye Eze Jesus."

The church, located in Amafor village, Nkpor, was sealed by the state’s security team, Agunechemba, on Sunday, February 16, after allegations emerged regarding the church’s involvement in the controversial "Oke-ite" traditional ritual.

Anambra state governor Charles Soludo has sealed a popular church in the state. Photo credit: @CCSoludo

Source: Facebook

Church sealed over involvement in fraudulent rituals

The church was raided after being linked to the "Oke-ite" practice, which involves using a mixture of human and animal parts along with herbs, all combined in a mud pot for ritualistic money-making purposes.

During the operation, authorities discovered various substances and materials on the church premises, raising further suspicions about the nature of the activities taking place there.

The Anambra government confirmed the church’s closure through a post on its official X handle.

This latest action marks the third major crackdown on religious leaders promoting “quick wealth” schemes in Anambra.

In earlier operations, native doctors and spiritualists practising "Oke-ite" were arrested, and their shrines were closed down.

The practice, often targeting vulnerable individuals seeking wealth, has been condemned by the state as fraudulent and deceptive.

Government responds to growing public concern

Ken Emeakayi, Special Adviser to Governor Chukwuma Soludo on Community Security, led the operation to seal the church.

Emeakayi said the government took the action in response to public outcry, as well as a video where Pastor Okocha reportedly admitted to using "Oke-ite" and other questionable rituals.

"The government will conduct forensic analysis on the substances discovered at the ministry.

"While we fully support the freedom of religious expression, we cannot allow deceptive and harmful practices to continue in our state," Emeakayi explained.

Emeakayi also noted that experts would analyze water samples from River Bethsaida, where the pastor is said to perform spiritual baths for his followers, to assess any potential health risks associated with the practices.

Soludo's resolve to ending fraudulent practices

The state government reaffirmed its commitment to rooting out fraudulent religious activities and preventing the exploitation of the public.

"We will not tolerate any practice that promotes a false sense of wealth or harms people in the name of religion," Emeakayi stated.

Pastor Okocha, who has gained notoriety for his spiritual practices, especially involving the river ritual, continues to attract followers seeking financial success.

The state authorities have vowed to continue their investigations into these practices, ensuring they protect residents from such exploitation.

Source: Legit.ng