A soldier has reportedly shot and killed a youth in Ete community, Ikot Abasi LGA, Akwa Ibom state, over allegations of diesel theft

In response to the soldier's action, angry youths in the community, retaliated by attacking the soldier and setting several company vehicles, including trucks and a Hilux, on fire

The Akwa Ibom state police public relations officer (PPRO), DSP Timfon John, has reacted to the development

Akwa-Ibom, Uyo - Residents in Ikot Abasi Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom state, have been thrown into panic as a soldier attached to Sterling Global Limited, an oil company, allegedly shot and killed a youth from the Ete community.

Soldier allegedly kills youth over alleged theft

The soldier, whose identity remains unknown, was said to have reportedly shot the youth for allegedly stealing diesel from the company.

As reported by Vanguard, the incident happened a week after another military personnel reportedly shot dead a resident in the same area, further escalating tensions in the community.

Sources in the area revealed that the killing occurred on Tuesday, February 25, 2025.

Angry youths attack soldier

However, later that night, angry youths mobilized for a reprisal attack, beating up the soldier and setting fire to several trucks and vehicles belonging to the oil company.

An eyewitness, who narrated how the soldier had chased the youth suspected of stealing diesel, said the soldier had been rushed to the hospital for medical attention.

“When he caught up with him, instead of arresting him, he shot him at close range, leading to his death. The youths, outraged by the incident, attacked the soldier, beating him severely before he was rushed to a hospital,” the source stated.

It was gathered that the injured soldier is currently receiving treatment at an undisclosed medical facility in the state.

Police react as soldier allegedly kills youth

Reacting, Akwa Ibom State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Timfon John, confirmed the incident.

He noted that the police were aware of the situation but could not yet verify if any lives were lost.

“The command is aware of the incident but has yet to confirm if there was any loss of life. What I can confirm is that the soldier is receiving medical treatment,” he said.

Meanwhile, the unrest has led to a serious security situation along the East-West Road leading to Port Harcourt, with at least five trucks, a bus, and a Hilux vehicle belonging to the company reportedly set ablaze by the irate youths.

Note: We remind you that every person accused of any crime is considered innocent until proven guilty in accordance with the law.

