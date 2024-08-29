The Nigerian police Force has reacted to the tragic death of one of its senior officers, Halliru Liman

The Force claims Liman, Wasagu Division of the police in Kebbi state, was fatally shot by soldiers of the Nigerian Army at a military checkpoint in Zamfara state

ASP Yazid Abubakar, spokesman of the Zamfara state police command, disclosed this to the press on Thursday and shared further details

Halliru Liman, divisional police officer (DPO) of Wasagu Division of the police in Kebbi state, is dead.

According to reports making the round on Thursday, August 29, Liman died when he was reportedly shot dead by a soldier at a checkpoint in Zamfara state.

Zamfara police claim DPO was gunned down by soldiers

Liman was killed at a checkpoint in neighbouring Zamfara state on Wednesday morning, said a police spokesman in the state, Yazid Abubakar.

Abubakar said the officer was murdered on the spot by the military personnel, despite identifying himself as a police officer.

As reported by Daily Trust, Abubakar described the alleged killing of his colleague as “senseless”.

“SP Liman was brutally murdered by military personnel led by one Hassan, attached to OPHD Sector 6, Dan Marke area of Bukkuyum, Zamfara State,” he said.

In a statement issued to newsmen on Thursday, August 29, the command’s spokesperson demanded a thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident so as to ensure those responsible are brought to book, PM News reported.

“We condemn this unprovoked attack in the strongest possible terms and demand a thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding this incident.”

The police commiserated with the family and friends of Liman and assured them that the police would do everything to get justice for the gallant officer, Channels TV reported.

Meanwhile, the Nigerian Army has not commented on the allegations as of press time.

