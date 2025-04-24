A YabaTech student was shot dead near the institution’s back gate shortly after finishing his exams, in a suspected cult-related attack

Police confirmed the killing and said seven suspects have been arrested, with ammunition and charms recovered from the scene

The incident adds to a recent wave of cult violence in Lagos, including other killings in Ebute Metta and Idimu

A student of Yaba College of Technology was gunned down in broad daylight on Tuesday in what authorities believe was a cult-related killing, just minutes after completing his examinations.

The attack, which occurred near the institution’s back gate, has once again raised alarm over the persistent threat of cult violence in Lagos State.

Lagos Police have made sweeping arrests of suspected individuals related to the assault. Photo credit: Lagos Police Command

Source: Twitter

Student shot at close range after exam

Eyewitnesses recounted that the young man, yet to be officially identified, was accosted by a group of assailants who fired two close-range shots before vanishing into nearby streets.

The sudden burst of violence sent students and passersby scrambling for safety.

Confirming the incident, Lagos Police Command spokesperson, CSP Benjamin Hundeyin, stated that officers from Sabo Division responded promptly after receiving a distress call around 3 p.m.

A suspected cultist was allegedly shot dead by rival cult members in the Yaba area,” he said.

Upon arrival, police found the student unresponsive and lying in a pool of blood, with visible gunshot injuries.

Remains of Yabatech victim deposited at morgue

An immediate search of the victim revealed four rounds of live ammunition and charms concealed in his clothing, raising suspicions that he may have been a member of a rival group.

Charms were found on the deceased upon close investigation.

Source: Facebook

The body has since been deposited at a morgue for post-mortem examination.

In the wake of the attack, the police arrested seven individuals believed to be connected to the killing. Details of their identities and roles in the incident remain under investigation.

This killing comes amid a troubling spate of cult-related violence sweeping through Lagos. Just a day prior, a 16-year-old boy named Mustapha was fatally struck by a stray bullet during a clash between suspected cult groups in the Oyingbo area of Ebute Metta.

Adding to the city’s growing concerns, two bodies were discovered on Sunday along Oladun Road in Idimu, one of which was found decapitated—another grim sign of escalating turf wars among cultists.

Law enforcement authorities say that investigations into these incidents are active, and more arrests may follow.

Meanwhile, residents and student communities are calling on the state government to strengthen security presence around campuses and flashpoints across Lagos to curb the menace.

Stop selling your eggs for money – UI warns female students

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported that the University of Ibadan had expressed growing concern about the rising trend of egg donation among its female students, warning that the practice - though beneficial in some medical contexts - may pose serious health risks and should not be treated as a quick source of income.

In a memo dated April 15, 2025, and signed by Dr. Aderonke Ajayi, Director of the University Health Service, the institution noted a disturbing increase in the number of students being recruited by individuals and agencies to donate eggs for in-vitro fertilisation (IVF) procedures.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng