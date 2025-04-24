Ecuadorian footballer Jackson Rodriguez’s wife and young son were kidnapped during a terrifying home invasion

The footballer hid under his bed while armed men stormed the house with a sledgehammer on Wednesday morning

Police have launched an investigation in Guayaquil, a city gripped by rising violence and kidnappings

Ecuadorian footballer Jackson Rodriguez is living through a nightmare after his wife and young son were kidnapped in a horrifying home invasion in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

The 26-year-old defender, who plays for C.S. Emelec, told authorities that he hid under his bed in fear as a group of armed criminals broke into his home in Guayaquil at around 2:50am.

Jackson Rodriguez of Emelec looks on during the Tarde Blanquiazul 2025 match between Alianza Lima and Emelec at Estadio Alejandro Villanueva on January 12, 2025. Photo by Eurasia Sport Images

Source: Getty Images

According to The Mirror, local police chief Edison Rodriguez said the intruders used a large sledgehammer to smash through the front door before demanding to know the footballer's whereabouts.

After failing to find him, they kidnapped his wife and young son before fleeing the scene in a grey double-cabin pickup truck.

No warning signs before kidnapping

Rodriguez later told police he had not received any prior threats or warning messages before the abduction of his wife and 5-year-old son.

This is not the first time such an event has happened in the area as the Mucho Lote 2 neighbourhood, where the footballer resides, has become increasingly dangerous in recent months, with multiple kidnappings reported.

Back in January 2024, Guayaquil was placed under a declaration of "internal armed conflict" due to escalating gang violence and criminal activity.

The city has seen a spike in abductions, and many residents now live in fear due to the excess kidnappings happening within the vicinity.

Jackson Rodriguez in action against Kevin Quevedo during the Tarde Blanquiazul match between Alianza Lima and Emelec at Estadio Alejandro Villanueva. Photo by Eurasia Sport Images

Source: Getty Images

In a previous incident in the same area, a shopkeeper was violently kidnapped, beaten, and forced to pay $10,000 for his release by the perpetrators, despite the kidnappers initially demanding $50,000, according to Daily Star.

His story echoes the ordeal of Colombian footballer Luis Diaz, whose father was kidnapped last year by an armed group and held for 12 days before being rescued, as reported by Sky Sports.

In a similar event last December, fellow footballer Pedro Perlaza was abducted while playing for Liga de Quito and was rescued by the police a few days later.

This recent incident involving Rodriguez has shaken the Ecuadorian football community and brought attention once again to the increasing threat athletes and their families face in volatile regions.

Authorities are continuing the investigation, while the footballer remains desperate to be reunited with his family. His club, Emelec, have not issued a statement.

Mikel Obi recounts father’s kidnap ordeal

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Chelsea legend John Obi Mikel has opened up on what he faced when his father was kidnapped for the second time in 2018, having been previously held in 2011.

Mikel is one of Nigeria's most accomplished footballers, winning all possible trophies during his illustrious career, the majority of which he spent at Chelsea.

His success and popularity did not come without challenges as his detractors targeted his family back in Nigeria through which they extorted him on multiple occasions.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng