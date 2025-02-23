Several armed bandits terrorising the people have been bombed to death in Tsafe local government area of Zamfara state

Troops of the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) traced the bandits to a mountainous area before releasing the bomb on them

A counter-insurgency expert in the Lake Chad region, Zagazola Makama, said The bandits were suspected to be relatives of notorious bandit kingpin, Ado Aliero

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 7 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international events

Tsafe LGA, Zamfara state - Troops of the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) have bombed many bandits to death in the Tsafe local government area of Zamfara state.

The terrorists were reportedly killed during an airstrike attack launched by the NAF officers.

Many bandits were reported bombed to death in Tsafe local government area of Zamfara state.

Source: Original

The bandits were suspected to be relatives of notorious bandit kingpin, Ado Aliero, along with other unidentified individuals, who left Tsafe LGA to rustle cattle from nearby communities.

As reported by Daily Trust, a counter-insurgency expert in the Lake Chad region, Zagazola Makama, said the operation was a result of coordinated intelligence.

Makama quoted sources as saying the bandits succeeded in stealing several livestock and were attempting to escape when they encountered resistance from security forces.

He said the Nigerian military troops tracked the rustlers and surrounded them in a mountainous area.

“Upon confirming their location, they alerted the Nigerian Air Force, which swiftly deployed air assets to engage the fleeing bandits.”

Makama said eyewitnesses claimed several bandits were killed in the operation. He, however, did not give the exact number of the bandits who lost their lives in the deadly military operation.

“Another source said that at least 23 bandits were killed as well as several others injured. The sources said that the troops also recovered a large number of rustled cattle.”

Legit.ng also reported that top bandit commanders loyal to the notorious leader, Kachallah Bello Turji, were killed during an airstrike attack in Zamfara states.

The NAF spokesperson, Air Vice Marshal Olusola Akinboyewa, said the whereabouts of Turji are unknown after the airstrikes attack.

Akinboyewa said residents of Zamfara state are jubilating following the resounding success recorded against the bandits in the state.

The military troops tracked the bandits and surrounded them in a mountainous area. Photo credit: SODIQ ADELAKUN/AFP

Source: Getty Images

In a similar development, Legit.ng earlier reported that an airstrike in Kakindawa village, Maradun LGA, reportedly killed 16 people, including vigilantes mobilized to counter bandits.

Lieutenant Colonel Abubakar Abdullahi of Operation Fansan Yamma confirmed an investigation is ongoing to clarify the circumstances of the strike.

Previous airstrikes in Zamfara targeted bandits, but the latest incident raises concerns about civilian casualties.

Nigerian Army slammed over airstrikes in Sokoto.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a prominent security expert, Sadeeq Shehu, has criticised the military's handling of an accidental bombing in Sokoto state that claimed civilian lives during an airstrike targeting insurgents.

Speaking with Legit.ng on Friday, December 26, the expert described the explanation as insufficient and stated that such errors were preventable with better intelligence and operational strategies.

While demanding transparency from the Nigerian Army, Shehu made two critical demands: acknowledgement and compensation for the victims, and a revision of military strategies to prevent future occurrences.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng