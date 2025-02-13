A businessman named Richard Nomanzi, a resident of Rivers state, has been reportedly sent to an early grave

The 43-year-old man was reportedly found dead with multiple wound stabs at his residence in Ogbogoro, the Obio/Akpor Local Government Area of Rivers state

The spokesperson for the Rivers State Police Command, Grace Iringe-Koko, has reacted to the development but she is yet to release an official statement regarding the incident

A businessman identified simply as Richard Nomanzi, has been reported dead with multiple knife wounds at his residence in Ogbogoro, the Obio/Akpor Local Government Area of Rivers state.

Nomanzi aged 43, reportedly traded in metal scrap but was found dead on Wednesday, February 12, after residents raised concerns about his sudden disappearance.

How businessman was discovered dead in Rivers

As reported by The Punch, neighbours in his compound had noticed a foul odour coming from his apartment and promptly alerted both the police and his relatives.

An eyewitness disclosed that upon entering his residence, neighbours found his lifeless body and immediately raised the alarm.

“They started shouting on top of their voices,” a source recounted.

Businessman's alleged wife demands justice

A woman identified as Gift, who spoke with reporters in Port Harcourt on Thursday, February 13, confirmed the incident.

She claimed she had a child for the late businessman and also narrated how she received the news of his demise.

She said:

“My name is Gift, the mother of Favour. Favour is the child of Richard Chijioke.“I got a call by 3:15 pm yesterday (Wednesday) after school while I was at my business premises. The person asked if I knew Richard Chijioke Nomanzi, and I said yes. They asked who he was to me, and I told them I have a child for him.

“They told me to come to Ogbogoro immediately. When I arrived, I saw his corpse at the front of his door. When they turned him over, I was horrified—he had been stabbed all over his face and stomach, with a deep cut across his neck.”

“With the help of the police, we took him to the mortuary. All I want right now is justice for him and his child.”

Rivers police react

Meanwhile, a video of the deceased, confirmed that he had multiple stab wounds, suggesting he may have been attacked.

According to The Sun newspaper, the case has been reported to the Ozuoba Police Division under the Choba Area Command.

However, the spokesperson for the Rivers State Police Command, Grace Iringe-Koko, stated that she would get details from the Divisional Police Officer and provide a response.

As of the time of filing this report on Thursday afternoon, she had yet to do so.

