A 19-year-old boy named Sunday Moses, who hailed from Benue state but resides in Ogun state, has allegedly taken his own life

According to reports, Moses allegedly hanged himself from a tree, in a secluded rocky area of the Afio village, in Ogun state

The spokesperson of the Ogun state police command, Omolola Odutola, confirmed the development in a statement and shared further details

A 19-year-old boy, identified simply as Sunday Moses, has reportedly killed himself.

The tragic incident occurred in Afio village, Odeda local government area of Ogun state, as Moses was found dead after allegedly hanging himself from a tree.

As reported by Vanguard, the secondary school leaver had earlier informed his 47-year-old brother that he was going to find a spot with better network reception to make a phone call.

Unfortunately, Moses’ lifeless body was later discovered in a secluded rocky area of the village.

Ogun police react as boy allegedly kills self

Reacting, the spokesperson of the Ogun state police command, Omolola Odutola, confirmed the incident on Thursday, February 13.

Odutola said that the deceased was found by his brother, John Egbe, after several hours of searching for him.

“The deceased left his home in Ogungbade village early on February 10, 2025, in search of better network service,” Odutola said.

“When he failed to return, his elder brother, John Egbe, became worried and traced him to the location, where he made the devastating discovery.”

Odutola further confirmed that investigations are ongoing, and the corpse has been released to the family for burial according to their traditional rites.

However, investigations further revealed that Moses had recently lost his mother, who had yet to be buried in their hometown of Oju, Benue state.

NOTE - Choose life: Your story isn't over yet, and there is hope in every new chapter. You can get help here for free!

