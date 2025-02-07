Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering public affairs.

Gusau, Zamfara state - Troops of Operation Fansan Yanma have successfully neutralised a notorious bandit leader, Kachalla Na Faranshi, along with several of his fighters during an aggressive raid in the forests of Zurmi local government area (LGA) of Zamfara state.

According to Zagazola Makama, a counter-insurgency expert, on Friday, February 7, the terrorists were eliminated when they came in contact with the troops.

During the recent operation in the forests of Zurmi, security forces engaged Na Faranshi and his men in a fierce gun battle, successfully eliminating him and many of his fighters.

Who is Kachalla Na Faranshi?

Kachalla Na Faranshi was a high-profile bandit leader originally from Shirgi village in Maradi, Niger Republic. Before venturing into armed criminality, he and his father were cattle traders. Over time, he became deeply involved in banditry and weapons smuggling.

His stronghold was located in the Dutsen Kura forest, southwest of Mashema in Zurmi LGA.

He was known for smuggling illicit firearms from Mali and Niger Republic, and supplying weapons to various armed groups operating in Nigeria’s northwestern forests.

Na Faranshi had links with terrorist groups operating in Mali and was previously an ally of the notorious bandit leader, Bello Turji, before establishing his own criminal network.

On March 23, 2024, Kachalla Na Faranshi released a video displaying sophisticated weapons and a large number of fighters, issuing threats to attack Zurmi town in Zamfara state. His group was reportedly responsible for multiple attacks, kidnappings, and arms trafficking in the region.

Zamfara: Security agents kill key terror commander, co-outlaw

In the same vein, security agents in the northwest eliminated notorious bandit leaders Kachalla Gwammade and Kachalla Shehu, along with four of their fighters in Ruwan Dawa village, Maru LGA of Zamfara state.

Security expert Makama cited intelligence sources who he said disclosed that the operation was carried out by troops stationed at Hannu Tara camp, located along the Magami–Dan Sadau highway, in collaboration with local vigilantes.

It was gathered that the troops engaged the bandits in a fierce gun battle, neutralising six armed criminals and recovering three motorcycles and several firearms.

Kachalla Gwammade, identified as a key terror commander, operated from a base in Chabi village, northeast of Maru LGA.

He was also a relative of the late Kachalla Sani Black, a notorious warlord recently eliminated in ongoing military operations.

Sani reacts as military guns down Turji’s son

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Shehu Sani, a former senator who represented Kaduna Central, described the killing of the son of notorious terrorist Bello Turji as "a major operational success".

Sani urged the military to protect the locals from possible reprisals by the terrorists.

