Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 7 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international events

Sabon Wuse, Niger state - A gas explosion has caused massive destruction in Sabon Wuse, Tafa Local Government Area of Niger State.

The incident occurred at Tasiu Gas Plant following a failed gas tanker trans-loading operation around 11 p.m. on Saturday, February 8, 2025.

The gas explosion occurred around 11 p.m. on Saturday, February 8, in Sabon Wuse, Niger state.

Source: Original

The Nation reported that the explosion set the gas station ablaze, destroyed several parked vehicles, and burned grains worth millions of naira at a nearby processing factory.

The Niger State Emergency Management Agency (NSEMA), attributed the explosion to the transfer of gas from a tanker to a surface tank.

The NSEMA Director General Abdullahi Baba Arah said no casualties or injuries were recorded.

“Ngeil grains processing factory behind the gas plant was also gutted by the inferno. About 550 bags of beans and six bags of bags of soya beans were burnt in the factory.

“As of the time of filing this report, no life was lost, and the fire has been put under control”,

Legit.ng also reported that tanker explosions claimed hundreds of lives between January 2010 and January 2025,

Investigations also show that dozens of citizens sustained serious injuries in crashes involving tankers and other articulated vehicles during the period.

Properties estimated at millions have also been lost to tanker fires with the victims rarely getting compensation.

Niger Tanker Explosions: Nigeria's 1st Lady Releases aid

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the First Lady Senator Oluremi Tinubu, through the Renewed Hope Initiative (RHI), donated some aid to victims of the Niger state tanker explosion.

During her visit, she commended Governor Mohammed Bago for his contributions to agriculture, highlighting his efforts in strengthening the sector for the state's and Nigeria's benefit.

The first lady also visited former military presidents Ibrahim Babangida and Abdulsalami Abubakar, describing the meeting as a way to seek their counsel and ensure continued national progress.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng