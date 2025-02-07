Suspected pirates hijacked a passenger boat carrying 20 travellers along the Bonny-Okrika waterways, leaving 11 passengers missing

Nine have been rescued, and security agencies are actively searching for the remaining victims

The Bonny LG Chairman confirmed that the boat driver violated a directive by taking a prohibited route, which may have contributed to the attack. Authorities urge calm as rescue efforts continue

The attack, which occurred near Isaka in Okrika Local Government Area, has raised fresh concerns over security along the state’s waterways.

Nine passengers rescued, search ongoing

The Bonny Local Government Council confirmed the rescue of nine passengers while efforts continue to locate the remaining 11.

The rescue operation was conducted in collaboration with security agencies, according to the Bonny LG Chairman, Anengi Claude-Wilcox.

In a statement released by her media aide, Boma Waribor, on Friday, February 7, Claude-Wilcox disclosed that the boat driver had violated a safety directive by taking a prohibited route.

“Security briefing at the disposal of the Executive Chairman of Bonny Local Government Area, Anengi Barasua Claude-Wilcox, indicates that a passenger boat comprising 20 persons en route Bonny was intercepted this afternoon by sea pirates around the precincts of Isaka in Okrika Local Government Area.

“However, it should be noted that nine persons have been found and returned to Port Harcourt through the timely intervention of government security operatives who are currently up and about and have intensified efforts to rescue the remaining 11 passengers.

“It should be noted that preliminary findings reveal that the boat driver disobeyed the rules and passed through Kilometer 10, a prohibited channel for commercial boat drivers," the statement said.

Relatives of the victim urged to remain calm

Claude-Wilcox urged the relatives of the victims and the public to remain calm, assuring that the Bonny Local Government Council is working closely with neighbouring LGAs and security agencies to resolve the situation.

Maritime union expresses concern over rising attacks

The Maritime Union Workers of Nigeria (MUWN), Rivers State chapter, has expressed concern over the increasing pirate attacks along the state’s waterways.

Speaking on the incident, the Chairman of the MUWN Rivers Commercial District, Isreal Wariboko, decried the persistent insecurity despite the state government's efforts to curb such crimes.

“These criminals keep changing strategies. When they know there is security in one area, they move to another. The truth is, they operate from the mangroves, monitoring security movements and individuals’ activities. They come out when they see an opportunity to strike,” Wariboko stated.

He further explained how the pirates evade security forces.

“Sometimes security personnel are stationed in one area, and the pirates attack behind them. Other times, they move ahead of security patrols. As long as they remain in the mangroves, we will continue to see these attacks from time to time," he said.

Calls for more deployment of security forces

Wariboko called for increased security deployment along the waterways to curb the rising cases of piracy. He noted that the recent attack had already been reported to law enforcement.

He added that the marine police had been informed of the attack and were handling the situation. “As a union, we have already sent out a search party twice today.”

Security agencies have yet to release an official statement on the attack, but efforts are reportedly underway to intensify patrols and prevent further incidents along Rivers State’s waterways.

Meanwhile, families of the missing travellers anxiously await news on their loved ones as the search continues.

