Pastor Adeboye has demanded for the release of the detained popular TikToker Ogunsanwo Olumide John, also known as Sea King

Sea King was reportedly arrested for allegedly insulting the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Adeboye

In a video that has gone viral, Adeboye ordered the release of the content creator, while noting that "Sea King is fulfilling prophecy"

The general overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adeboye, has called for the immediate release of the detained popular TikToker Ogunsanwo Olumide John, also known as Sea King.

Pastor Adeboye orders immediate release of popular Tiktoker Sea King. Photo credit: PASTOR E. A. ADEBOYE

Source: Facebook

Adeboye explains why detained TikToker should be released

Legit.ng reported that the content creator had, in a viral video on TikTok, branded Pastor Adeboye as “very stupid and foolish” for subjecting his congregation to a 100-day fast.

In a trending video making the rounds on social media X on Saturday, February 8, Pastor Adeboye revealed that he had nothing to do with the arrest but it was people who got angry that arrested Sea King on his behalf.

Adeboye said:

"I heard that there was someone who lambasted me thoroughly; was my offense? because I asked my people to fast for 100 days, I didn't ask him o. I didn't ask anybody who is not a member of the Redeemed Christian Church of God to fast. Only my children. But God said that it will happen.

"I was told that some people got so angry and they went and arrested the fellow. Ha, release him, he is fulfilling prophecy."

Sowore reacts as Adeboye calls for release of detained TikToker

Sahara Reporters publisher Omoyele Sowore in a viral tweet shared on his X page on Saturday, February 8, urged Adeboye to take further action to ensure the prompt release of the detained TikToker.

Sowore tweeted:

"General Overseer @PastorEAAdeboye should dispatch @rccghq ‘s lawyers or Abuja representatives to confer with DIG Dasuki Galandanchi of FId accompanied by @seaking303 lawyers, @InibeheEffiong,@TopeTemokun and @adeyanjudeji, to facilitate Olumide Ogunsanwo’s aka @seaking303 prompt release from detention, if indeed he did not authorize the petitioner, Paul Adama, whom we encountered yesterday at the FID, boasting that he had @PastorEAAdeboye’s authority to take action. It is as straightforward as that."

See the video below as Adeboye called for the release of Sea King:

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that VDM had reacted to the re-arrest of Sea King by the police.

The social media critic knocked Sea King for disrespecting Pastor EA Adeboye and shared a clip of what Sea King said about the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God.

