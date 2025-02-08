VDM has reacted to the re-arrest of controversial TikToker Olumide Ogunsanwo aka Sea King by the police

The social media critic who expressed his displeasure in the use of police to bully people, however, knocked Sea King for disrespecting Pastor EA Adeboye

VDM shared a clip of what Sea Ling said about the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God

Pastor Enoch Adeboye of the Redeemed Christian Church of God has been trending on social media X, formerly Twitter, over the reports linking him to the arrest of controversial Tiktoker, Olumide Ogunsanwo aka Sea King over alleged cyberbullying, with social media critic sharing his take.

VDM in a trending video on social media voiced his displeasure at the use of police to arrest people for defamation.

VDM condems Sea King's comment about Pastor Adeboye. Credit: verydarkblackman/pastoreaadeboye/yelesowore

Source: Instagram

The critic, however, slammed Seaking for disrespecting Pastor Adeboye despite his age as he shared a video of Seaking calling the clergyman a 'useless boy.'

VDM stated that no one could accept such a direct disrespect, stressing that Adeboye was old enough to be his grandfather.

"Calling him a useless boy, someone of that age is crazy, I don't want to know the level of activism," he said.

Sharing the video, VDM wrote in a caption,

"While we are saying they should free him, we should also condemn this, how you go call PASTOR EA ADEBOYE this, how? Come on na."

Watch video of VDM slamming Sea King for disrespecting Pastor Adeboye below:

This comes after Sahara Reporters publisher Omoyele Sowore in a viral tweet had criticised the police for re-arresting a controversial Tiktoker, Olumide Ogunsanwo over alleged cyberbullying of Pastor Enoch Adeboye.

Seaking was reportedly arrested after a petition was submitted by one Paul James Adama, representing a Christian association, on behalf of Adeboye.

Reactions trail VDM's video

Legit.ng captured some of the comments that trailed the critic's video, read them below:

ommies_official said:

"Guy you get problem oh, you go Dey against pastors and police today na this same you go support them tomorrow, make we know you with one thing abeg."

officialmrkazi reacted:

"But sea king Dey on bald why on dread again Which means na old video be this."

Sexybrown wrote:

"Imagine the insult if you ask him Wetin baba do am he no go fit talk."

PeterTremb86555 commented:

"The truth is always bitter. E reach VDM turn The truth no bitter again ooh."

ivilianCa72449 said:

"That's a last year video I think the guy is now on low cut since his release from prison."

Cyzorosgatus reacted:

"Like I, immediately you start lying and supporting evil I don't look at your face, age and office, I will give you the negative you are doing."

loyalsiza commented

"Omo from 30 down you can call a useless boy. Anybody from 35 above no be small pikin again."

VDM reacts to Lil Smart's arrest

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting that VDM waded into the drama surrounding Lil Smart.

VDM claimed that Lil Smart might end up in prison. According to him, the former Marlian signee has confessed that he just wanted to get Naira Marley's attention.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng