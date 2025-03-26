Pasuma and his former protégé, Taye Currency, have ended their rift after they both visited the holy land

In the clip making the rounds online, they were both in the same room as someone tried to reconcile them

Fans were excited in the comment section of the post as they applauded Pasuma for his simplicity

Fuji music icon Wasiu Alabi Pasuma, aka Pasuma, and Taye Adebisi, also known as Taye Currency, have ended their rift.

The two Fuji singers have been at war for a while now and continued to shun each other's celebrations.

Pasuma, Taye Currency send message to fans. Photo credit@officialpasuma/@tayecurrency_official

Source: Instagram

In a video making the rounds on social media, the two went for Umrah 2025, met and reconciled.

In the recording, Taye Currency went to see Pasuma in his hotel room, and they hugged each other.

Pasuma, Taye Currency beg fans

In the clip, Pasuma, who was visited by Peller a few weeks ago, begged fans not to be annoyed as a result of their feud.

Pasuma ends his rift with former protégé, Taye Currency. Photo credit@officialpasuma

Source: Instagram

Taye Currency, whose band member absconded in Canada a few months ago, also apologised to his fans and his senior colleague's supporters.

Taye Currency also begged for forgiveness from Pasuma and they both hugged each other again. Someone who was present at the scene told Taye Currency to sing for his senior colleague.

See the video here:

How fans reacted to Pasuma, Taye's reconciliation

Netizens reacted after seeing the video of both Pasuma and Taye Currency. Here are some comments below:

@liontouch_drumz stated:

"Thank God for this glorious video no more war, we Love Alhaji Wasiu Alabi Pasuma, yes ! We love you Alhaji Taye currency."

@headboywia_ikd commented:

"If you won beg alaye go down well well bawasi no be your set bros no dey, greeting bros go down complete bros."

@adewale.dev reacted:

"How many times these ones wan settle."

@puruulee said:

"The only Location someone Will Apologize and I dare you to turn down the person , Let Love Leads."

@ajaobolajitajudeen commented:

"Hmmmm....what a life, there should always a boundary in every relationship. In every friendship one most create boundary for fight, with all that happen Pasuma just over look, A man with pure heart ."

@jadesola_oketoki said:

"Pasuma is actually a simple man ...I study that from afar."

@otunba_damilare wrote:

"It was just a matter of time because the bond has been so strong."

@akofan_ventures shared:

"Alhamdulilah!!! Alhaji Alabi Pasuma is a complete human creature Walahi you’ll life long and keep bringing peace and unity to the Fuji Music Industry."

K1's band members abscond in UK

In an earlier report, Legit.ng also detailed how two members of KI the Ultimate ran away when the singer visited the UK to perform.

The lead guitarist and the keyboardist took to their heels when they travelled to the UK with their boss before it was time to return to Nigeria.

The singer reported the case to the police while fans aired their views and stated that the men were not well taken care of.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng