Pastor Adeboye of the Redeemed Christian Church of God has announced a 100-day fasting for RCCG members

He urged RCCG members to use the period to seek the face of God for personal request and also pray against Third World War

In his prophetic message, Pastor Adeboye also called for prayers against natural disasters and for breakthroughs in 2025 during a 100-day fasting period by RCCG members

The general overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adeboye, has declared 100 days of fasting and prayer to intercede for global peace and avert the possibility of a third World War.

Adeboye made this announcement during the RCCG’s first Holy Ghost Service of the year at Redemption City,on Friday, January 4.

As reported by PM News, he expressed concern over escalating conflicts around the world.

Adeboye warned that if these tensions were not addressed, they could spiral into a global crisis.

“We are to pray against new wars, that new wars will not start and the old wars will not get out of control so that we don’t have another world war,” he urged.

“If there is a world war, it will affect you wherever you are.”

Adeboye gives specific instructions for 100 days fasting

Speaking further, Adeboye outlined specific instructions for the fasting period, exempting members aged 70 and above from full participation.

“If you are over 70, your prayers are like local calls to heaven—you don’t need an international code. You have already gotten the boarding pass,” he said humorously.

“But if you insist on joining, you may break your fast at 3 p.m. daily. For those over 80, you can break at 12 noon. If you are over 90, we don’t want you to fast at all; we don’t want you to go yet.”

The first 30 days of the fast, he noted, would focus on prayers for Nigeria, including petitions against corruption and sabotage.

He cautioned that some of these prayers would be “violent” in nature, targeting those determined to ruin the nation.

Adeboye also reminded members to remain spiritually focused during the fast. “When you are on a fast, you talk less. Go to the church by 6 p.m. to pray together,” he advised.

On the global front, Adeboye called for prayers against an increase in natural disasters, including violent storms, floods, and fire outbreaks, which he said could surpass previous occurrences in intensity.

He emphasised the importance of vigilance, stating"

“The Lord wants us to pray against these disasters and new wars. We must ensure the old wars do not escalate into a third World War.”

