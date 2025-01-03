The Embassy of the Blessed Kingdom of God for All Nations Pastor Sunday Adelaja has faulted one of Pastor Enoch Adeboye's 2025 prophecies

The Ukraine-based preacher posed two questions to his followers concerning one of the prophecies Pastor Adeboye released

Pastor Adelaja's observation has sent social media users into a frenzy, with some people sharing in his views

Pastor Sunday Adelaja, founder of The Embassy of the Blessed Kingdom of God for All Nations, has reacted to one of the prophecies the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) General Overseer Pastor Enoch Adeboye released for 2025.

In a Facebook post on New Year's Day, the Ukraine-based cleric was particular about Adeboye's prophecy that many mockers will not survive 2025 despite being loud and aggressive.

The prophetic sentence in focus read:

"Mockers will be louder and more aggressive, but unfortunately many of them will not survive this year."

Including himself among the mockers, Pastor Adelaja questioned which of the mockers would meet their end in 2025.

He further asked if RCCG members who aren't mockers won't die in 2025. His post read:

"So who out of us the internet "mockers" will die this year? Even those who are not mockers but faithful RCCG members too will die, isn't it?"

Reactions trail Pastor Sunday Adelaja's observation

David Numshi Musa said:

"I can't read this and not come off with the thought that such non-specific prophecies are a mockery of the God whose prophets have always spoken with audacity.

"It's very clear from scripture that the mark of a true prophet is someone who speaks in the name of the LORD, and what the prophet speaks comes to pass (Deuteronomy 18). But where a prophet is not specific about what he says, and where he doesn't invoke the name of the LORD in it, then the fulfilment becomes anyone's guess, and you can't validate the prophets office, because he didn't speak in the name of the LORD.

"Our God doesn't play it safe with prophecy! No nuances! No subtleties! He knows the future and has also determined it, so His servants speak with audacity, when they've heard from him."

Jude Gadimoh said:

"The word 'mocker' is yet ambiguous in the said prophesy.

"Mockers of who?

"Definitely not mockers of God because I don't think anyone mocks God.

"So, who is the mocked being referred to and why are the mocked think they are being mocked instead of being corrected?

"It only follows that the whole idea is about man to deter 'mockers' and not God's revelation."

Godonu Viyon Samuel said:

"Na you add 'INTERNET' to it. Moreover you're not part of them I suppose. You don't need all this in this new year."

Adeola Owins said:

"This kind of prophecy is too vague and never point towards the salvation of souls, compared to the Old Testament prophecies that pointed to the saviour of humanity.

"It looks as if some religious "Dealers" (not leaders) are playing Voodoo or god on the rest of us."

Dammy Emmanuel Obisanya said:

"Why are you pained because of the old man prophecy? If you are not satisfied, simply release your own. We don't have energy for extended beef this year please."

Pastor Adeboye's New Year prayers

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Pastor Adeboye had released his 2025 fatherly prayers upon his members.

In a video posted on his verified X handle, the RCCG general overseer said that 2025 would be a good one.

He noted that it is a year to do exploits and walk closer with God and that God's children would look back and be happy by the end of the year.

