Former military and democratic leader in Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari, left office on May 29, 2023, after eight years at the helm of affairs

Buhari is known to be modest and incorruptible, and he recently disclosed that he owns only three houses: one in his hometown of Daura, Katsina state, and two in Kaduna state

Per recent social media posts, the FBI raided a New York house owned by Buhari and found $5 billion in cash and gold worth $700 million; Legit.ng checked it there is evidence to support this claim

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 4 years of experience in fact-checking.

New York, USA - Facebook and X (formerly Twitter) posts circulating in Nigeria claimed that the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) raided a New York house belonging to former President Muhammadu Buhari and found $5 billion in cash and gold worth $700 million.

FBI, an agency in the United States (US), enforces federal law, and investigates a variety of criminal activity including terrorism, cybercrime, white-collar crimes, public corruption, civil rights violations, and other major crimes.

Some social media users are claiming that intelligence officers found a huge stash of cash inside the apartment of former President Muhammadu Buhari. Photo credit: @MBuhari

Source: Twitter

The post reads:

“Breaking News: $5 Billion in Cash and $700 Million in Gold Found in Buhari’s New York Residence as FBI Raids Property; Trump Orders Clampdown on Nigerian Politicians’ Homes. Trump has ordered the money to be placed on hold as he doesn't trust the current president of Nigeria, who he said is worse than Buhari.”

The claim can also be found here and here.

Legit.ng observed that some internet users seem to believe the 'news'.

For example, Eunice Chibundu wrote on X:

"When I constantly prophesied @Mbuhari will be the richest President in the world from 2020-2023 you can see the evidence here. These are the looted black liquid gold money and Americans yrly assistance money stashed in NY. Few days ago same bloody man was acting like a poor man."

Suleiman Usman (@us96911) commented:

"But the same Buhari lied that he fed through his house rent in Kaduna what a lamba. But God Almighty has exposed him and others will certainly follow suits."

@OluAdenodi tweeted:

"It is incredible that $5 Billion in cash and $700 million in Gold can be found in Buhari’s New York residence. Buhari lived like an average Nigerian in high position. His military life, retirement, politician and as President. He lived a puritanical lifestyle. Never ostentatious."

No evidence for claim about Buhari

But is it true that the FBI raided Buhari’s New York house, and did they find $5 billion in cash and $700 million worth of gold? Legit.ng probed.

Legit.ng found no evidence that Buhari owned a house in New York and that the FBI found $5 billion in cash and $700 million worth of gold in any residence in the US city. The claim is false.

Read more on Buhari:

Buhari gifts musician dollars

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a video on TikTok showed Buhari gifting dollars to a Northern Nigerian musician named An Soja Autan.

This gesture sparked reactions from many Nigerians on social media, given Buhari's reputation as a strict, incorruptible leader who is rarely seen in social gatherings.

In the video, Buhari was seen gifting dollars to the musician and clapping energetically afterwards for the artiste singing in the Hausa language.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng