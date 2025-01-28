Muhammadu Buhari, the former Nigerian president, has explained that one of his rented properties in Katsina now contributes to his daily expenses

The immediate past president maintained that he did not use the office of the presidency to enrich himself while in office

According to Buhari, he had three houses, one in his hometown, two in Katsina town and the other one in Daura, his hometown

Muhammadu Buhari, the immediate past Nigerian president, has said he has been sustaining himself through the rent income from one of his two houses in Kaduna state. He said this while emphasising the importance of public office accountability and transparency.

Buhari spoke about life after his presidency at the All Progressives Congress (APC) caucus meeting on Saturday, January 25, saying he did not enrich himself with illicit money when he was in office. He maintained that the country's complexity made its governance a difficult challenge.

How many houses Buhari built as president?

While speaking in Hausa, the former president disclosed that he only has three houses, adding that one is in Daura, his hometown, and two others are in Katsina, the state capital.

He noted that one of the houses in Kaduna has now been rented out and when he gets rent has been helpful in his day-to-day expenses.

His statement reads in part:

“After my eight years as a civil president, I have only three houses; one in Daura and two in Kaduna. I have given one out for renting where I get money for feeding”.

The former president maintained that many Nigerians did not understand the complexity of governing Nigeria, being a diverse country. He said Nigerians often blame the leaders in and out of office.

Buhari speaks on his health

Buhari also noted that his health improved after he left the presidential villa and that people now acknowledge his good health after he was out of power.

“I look much better and healthier now than when I was the president of the country. Anybody that sees me now acknowledges that I look better than before.”

The former president said Nigerians should be committed without corruption as he did during his time in office. He affirmed that no one can accuse him of enriching himself, while in office.

The APC caucus meeting was part of the party's preparations for the forthcoming local government election in the state.

