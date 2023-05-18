Nigeria's president has made a strong revelation regarding his abode outside the shores of Nigeria

President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday, May 18, said he does not own any property outside of Nigeria, not even a house

The president disclosed that he made this known also, to the King of England, King Charles III, during a meeting after the latter asked him if he had a house in England

On Thursday, May 18, President Muhammadu Buhari revealed he does not have any house outside Nigeria.

Buhari made this disclosure while receiving Letters of Credence from the High Commissioner of the United Kingdom, Richard Hugh Montgomery, and his counterpart from Sri Lanka, Velupillai Kananathan, at the Presidential Villa in Abuja on Thursday, Daily Trust reported.

Buhari received Letters of Credence from the High Commissioner of the UK, Richard Hugh Montgomery, and his counterpart from Sri Lanka, Velupillai Kananathan.

I have no house abroad, Buhari says

The president disclosed further that he made this known to the King of England, King Charles III, during a meeting after the latter asked him if he had a house in England, Daily Independent report added.

“In one of my meetings with King Charles III, he asked me an interesting question if I had a house in England, and I replied that I don’t have a house, not an inch, anywhere outside Nigeria,” President Buhari said.

