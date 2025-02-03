A video showing a local chief in Ogun state kneeling on the road and reportedly being molested by a monarch has gone viral on social media

The video has gotten the attention of the Ogun state governor Dapo Abiodun who has vowed to investigate the traditional rule and take necessary actions

Nigerians have reacted differently as the video further showed how the monarch and his men reportedly dealt with the "local chief" on the road and also threatened to jail him

The Ogun state government led by Dapo Abiodun has vowed to investigate a trending video, showing the Oloorile of Orile Ifo in Ifo Local Government Area, Oba Semiu Ogunjobi, allegedly subjecting Chief Arinola Abraham to dehumanising treatment.

Video showed how the monarch molested chief in viral video

In the two-minute clip shared on X by Naija PR on Monday, February 3, Arinola was seen kneeling on the road while a man said to be Ogunjobi, cursed him and his family while accusing him of conspiracy.

The news medium tweeted:

"Ogun State has vowed to investigate a viral video of Oba Semiu Ogunjobi allegedly dehumanizing Chief Arinola Abraham."

According to Vanguard and The Punch, the monarch, reportedly a retired police officer, also boasted of his influence over law enforcement agencies, threatening to jail the chief.

As reported by Vanguard, the monarch further said even if the man dies, he would bury him without any consequence.

One of the men who were with the traditional ruler later landed a slap on Chief Arinola asking him to prostrate before the royal father.

Ogun govt vows to probe monarch

Reacting to the development, the special adviser to Governor on communication and strategy, Kayode Akinmade condemned the maltreatment of Chief Arinola.

Reacting to the video, the governor's aide described the action of the moarch and his men as horrible and inappropriate.

Akinmade said:

“The action is very inappropriate and inhumane. This will be investigated and if proven to be true, necessary action will be taken.”

Nigerians react as monarch was seen molesting man in viral video

As usual, Nigerians took to the comment section on X and reacted to the development. Legit.ng compiled a few reactions below:

@ofijake_ tweeted:

"He probably did something wrong."

@4finger1 tweeted:

"E be like say Nigeria na seasonal film. You no fit watch am finish."

@SamuelI10540458 tweeted:

"Better ooo. This is dehumanizing."

@iam_Puffbaby tweeted:

"Look at him saying he’s the owner of the Nigeria police corps and that he will send the man to prison. All these leaders are bullies and oppressors."

@TVNDEY tweeted:

"If you are wondering how the colonial powers were able to penetrate back then , this gives an insight of what a black man would do to his own people because of selfishness and power. This hooligan king should not be allow be go scot free."

Watch the video below as the monarch seen molesting chief;

