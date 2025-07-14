Sonia, the ex-wife of footballer Odion Ighalo, called out Nigerians mocking the death of former President Muhammadu Buhari

The model in a recent post said that Buhari’s critics should still show empathy in the face of death

She described death as a shared fate and urged Nigerians to embrace humanity over hate

While the news of former President Muhammadu Buhari’s death has been met with mixed reactions across Nigeria, Sonia Ighalo, ex-wife of footballer Jude Ighalo, is not holding back her disappointment at how some Nigerians are handling the situation.

The late President died in a London clinic at the age of 82. In his honour, the Federal Government declared Tuesday, the day of his burial, a public holiday.

Sonia Ighalo calls out Nigerians mocking the death of Buhari.

The model and lifestyle influencer took to her Instagram Stories to mourn the former leader and call out those publicly celebrating his passing.

“This was someone’s father”: Sonia speaks

In her emotional post, Sonia acknowledged that many Nigerians were disappointed in Buhari’s time in office.

However, she insisted that rejoicing over death is not the way to respond, regardless of political views.

She wrote:

“Nigerians seem to lack empathy, this is someone's father, husband, uncle and son. Must you all display your caprine tendencies even when calamity befalls?”

She stated that criticism of leadership is valid, but death should bring out our humanity, not our cruelty.

Sonia further urged people to reflect on the inevitability of death and approach such news with compassion.

She added:

“While criticisms of his leadership are valid, celebrating his death misses our shared humanity. Death is the final chapter we ALL must face, and in that reality, empathy should always prevail. Shalom.”

Mixed reactions trail Sonia's message

Social media users shared varying opinions:

@thefemifactor:

“Sonia’s point is valid. You can dislike a man’s policies without dancing on his grave.”

@ify_egwuatu:

“Sorry but this man hurt a whole nation. People are reacting to deep pain. It’s not about empathy.”

@ada_queen:

“Finally someone said it with sense. Criticize the man’s rule, not his passing.”

@kaycee_dreams:

“Empathy is good, but make we no act like the man no do us dirty. People are tired and angry.”

@real_mz_esther:

“Sonia is right. Let’s not lose our humanity because of politics. Death humbles everyone.”

@mrhottemper:

“When people dey cry for fuel, hunger, and insecurity, nobody show empathy. Let Nigerians vent!”

Sonia says that Buhari's critics should still show empathy in the face of death.

