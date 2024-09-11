Legit.ng journalist, Ridwan Adeola Yusuf, has over 9 years of experience covering public affairs.

Abeokuta, Ogun state - Amid the ongoing fuel crisis, Dapo Abiodun, the governor of Ogun state, on Wednesday, September 11, approved two days off duty per week for officers on Grade Level 01-14.

Legit.ng gathered that officers on Grade Level 15-17 are to maintain one day off duty weekly.

A statement by Kehinde Onasanya, the state head of service, said the gesture was aimed at further easing the burden on the teeming workers who now face more significant challenges commuting to work.

Onasanya added that the current extension is to further reduce the financial burden on workers and increase productivity.

Recall that Governor Abiodun had in July 2023 introduced the one day off work policy for all grade levels.

Governor Abiodun's directive prompted delightful reactions among public servants in the southwest state.

Ogun civil servants who spoke to Legit.ng expressed their appreciation to the state government for the move, noting that it demonstrates its compassion.

Saidat Ewunuga, a teacher in one of the public schools in Ado-Odo/Ota local government area (LGA), said:

"Although it is not the lasting solution, I deem this good thinking."

In the same vein, Seyi Adelusi, said:

"I find this move conscientious. I believe it will make life easier for us workers in your state. I say well done to our governor."

