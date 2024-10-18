The Ogun State Ministry of Education launched the Ogun State Teaching Experience Acquisition Channel (OgunTEACh) Internship Program to fill vacancies in public schools

Abeokuta, Ogun state - The Ogun State Ministry of Education, Science and Technology, in partnership with the Teaching Service Commission (TESCOM), State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB), and the Ogun State Technical and Vocational Education Board (OGSTVEB), has announced the recruitment of suitable candidates for the Ogun State Teaching Experience Acquisition Channel (OgunTEACh) Internship Program.

This scheme seeks to address the vacancy vacuum in public primary, secondary, and technical colleges across the state.

Ogun state seeks qualified teachers

Eligible applicants must hold at least a National Certificate in Education (NCE) or a Bachelor of Arts/Bachelor of Science in Education (B.A. Ed/B.Sc. Ed/B.Ed) with a Second Class Lower in relevant subjects.

According to the Ogun State Government, candidates from non-education disciplines must possess a Post-Graduate Diploma in Education from a recognised university.

For technical college positions, applicants must have a B.Sc. Ed in Technical Education, B.Sc. in Engineering, B.Eng., or Higher National Diploma (HND) in engineering fields.

Interested candidates are required to apply through the Ogun State Job Portal by visiting http://teach.ogunstate.gov.ng. The online registration will be open from Wednesday, October 16, to Wednesday, November 6, 2024.

Ogun govt approves work-free days

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that amid the ongoing fuel crisis, Dapo Abiodun, the governor of Ogun state, on Wednesday, September 11, approved two days off duty per week for officers on Grade Level 01-14.

A statement by Kehinde Onasanya, the state head of service, said the gesture was aimed at further easing the burden on the teeming workers who now face more significant challenges commuting to work.

Onasanya added that the current extension is intended to further reduce the financial burden on Ogun state workers and increase productivity. Governor Abiodun introduced the one-day-off-work policy for all grade levels in July 2023.

