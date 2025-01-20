A man has offered to assist Pastor Idowu Iluyomade with the "marketing strategy" of his new church

Months after leaving RCCG, Pastor Iluyomade went viral again after he announced his new ministry

The pastor was suspended months ago from RCCG City of David Parish, with another pastor replacing him

A Nigerian man, Ekele Augustine, offered to help Pastor Idowu Iluyomade with a service plan to boost his new church’s publicity and marketing strategy.

Iluyomade, the former pastor of the City of David parish of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), has opened his new ministry.

Videos from the service went viral on Sunday, eliciting reactions from netizens.

Man offers to boost Iluyomade church’s publicity

While reacting to the video on X, Ekele, a venture growth lead, offered to help the church with its publicity.

In a tweet by @DrEkeleAugustin, he stated the new church needed good publicity and a marketing strategy.

Ekele then noted that if the pastor needed a service plan for his new ministry, he would offer his services at a discount.

He said:

“He needs good publicity and marketing strategy. In case he is in need of business plan, sorry, service plan for his new establishment, I can provide the service at a discount rate.”

Meanwhile, Iluyomade unveiled the name and location of his church on his X page (@PastorID).

He invited netizens to join him for the service as it "promises to be a great experience."

In the poster, the church's tagline for 2025 was written as:

"The year of the lord's presence. I will lead you."

On Sunday, January 19, videos from Iluyomade's church emerged on social media. A series of clips showed the clergyman dancing with his members as they appreciated God during the Sunday service.

However, the pastor's wife, Siju Iluyomade, was not spotted in the videos trending online.

Reactions trail Iluyomade's church service video

Many who came across the social media videos reacted to the pastor's new church.

@EbituPromise said:

"May his business continue to grow. I am sure investors will be looking for how they will respond now. Congratulations."

@Comeback_snarky

"The best and worst thing to happen to the Christian faith is the 'holy spirit'. Anyone can claim they received the direction from the holy Spirit. Even liars and swindlers."

@charliebeato said:

"Baba say: I no go tire. Suspension na for chair, no be for calling."

Iluyomade's suspension from RCCG

Legit.ng reported that Iluyomade was replaced at the City of David parish following public criticisms of his wife, Siju's extravagant 60th birthday party.

The party came a few days after the tragic death of Access Bank CEO, Herbert Wigwe, a prominent member of the church.

Following the criticism, in June 2024, the RCCG Governing Council of the church suspended Iluyomade for three months and replaced him with Pastor Charles Kpandei of RCCG Resurrection Parish.

RCCG then appointed a new pastor, Kayode Pitan, to replace Iluyomade at the City of David Parish in Lagos, marking the end of the latter's tenure.

