One of the world’s most influential Christian leaders, William Kumuyi, attended the second inauguration as the 47th president of the country, Donald Trump

Kumuyi, the general superintendent and founder of Deeper Christian Life Ministry (DCLM) delivered impactful Bible teachings and evangelistic ministry

On Monday, January 20, the Nigerian cleric led prayers at Trump's inaugural prayer and praise meeting which was held in Washington D.C.

Washington, US - As the world prepares for the inauguration of Donald Trump as president of the United States (US), Pastor William Kumuyi, the general overseer (GO) of Deeper Christian Life Ministry, led prayers in America.

Kumuyi went spiritual at the soon-to-be 47th American leader's inaugural prayer and praise meeting in Washington D.C.

In the US on invitation, the Nigerian cleric met with Congressman Robert Pittenger and Pastor Lucas Miles of Turning Point USA, on Saturday, January 18.

A well-followed X (formerly known as Twitter) user, @TheoAbuAgada, shared a 2-minute clip showing Pastor Kumuyi at Trump's praise meeting.

He wrote:

"What a time to be alive!!

"Pastor W.F. Kumuyi leading Prayers at President Trump's Inaugural Prayer and Praise Meeting happening in Washington D.C."

At the event in America, Kumuyi, 83, shared insights on the global Christian shift.

Larry Ross Communications, a U.S.-based public relations firm, had said Pastor Kumuyi’s presence was expected to underscore the significance of religious freedom and Christian unity at the event.

Watch Pastor Kumuyi’s video below:

