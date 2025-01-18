Primate Elijah Ayodele has explained how Tinubu's government is encouraging corruption through rice palliative

The leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church urged President Tinubu to carry out urgent reforms to prevent economic hardship in 2025

He also urged Tinubu's government to reopen the land borders and focus on focus on enhancing agricultural production

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

Primate Elijah Ayodele, the leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, has urged President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to address the looming economic hardship in Nigeria.

Primate Ayodele speaks warns Tinubu, speaks on how rice palliative fuels corruption. Photo credit: Primate Elijah Ayodele, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Facebook

"Rice palliative fuels corruption," says Primate Ayodele

He noted that the country will face severe economic challenges this year if the government fails to take necessary actions.

As reported by The Nigerian Tribune, Primate Ayodele criticised President Tinubu’s rice palliative initiative.

He noted that the programme only encourages corruption and does not alleviate poverty or hardship and emphasised that hardship is not a natural phenomenon but rather a result of poor governance.

Ayodele predicts gloomy days ahead for Nigerians

Speaking further, Ayodele called on the government to open the country’s land borders and enhance agricultural production to mitigate the impending economic crisis in 2025.

The prophet predicted rising prices of essential commodities, including petrol selling for N1,200 per litre, bag of rice selling for N100,000 and foreign rice selling for N140,000 as well as other food items.

He urged the Nigerian government led by Tinubu to boost agricultural production.

“The rice palliative is only encouraging corruption, it is not alleviating any hardship rather it’s adding to it. Hardship isn’t from heaven but the handiwork of men who are in charge of power. I don’t see this hunger going anytime soon because there will be hardship in every sector.

“Just like I have said before, if the government isn’t careful, people will start stoning them, let them create committees to fight against these hardships on all fronts because it will be something else,” he said.

Ayodele spoke days after Tinubu sent a message to Nigerians on economy.

Legit.ng reported that President Tinubu assured Nigerians that 2025 would bring about economic recovery and prosperity following a challenging 2024.

According to Tinubu, economic growth would increase, the inflation rate would drop, and the naira-to-dollar exchange rate would stabilise in 2025.

Read more about Ayodele prophesies, criticism of Tinubu's reform:

Nigerian prophet warns Tinubu

In another development, Legit.ng reported that popular Abuja-based pastor and televangelist, Prophet Joshua Iginla, released his 2025 prophecy.

In his message, Iginla warned President Tinubu, Senator Godswill Akpabio, and Nyesom Wike of big challenges ahead.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng