Former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar has proposed economic solutions to Nigeria's challenges, including the privatization of the country's refineries

However, Atiku's proposals have been met with serious criticism from the Presidency, who accused him of promoting "economic fantasies" and engaging in petty politics

Bayo Onanuga, President Tinubu's special adviser, dismissed Atiku's economic ideas, stating that they lack realistic alternatives to the administration's reforms

The presidency has said that former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar is peddling “economic fantasies” and must purge himself of petty politics.

Bayo Onanuga, special adviser to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on information and strategy, made this assertion in a statement on Sunday, November 17.

Over the weeks, there has been exchanges between the presidency and Abubakar after the former vice-president proposed solutions to the country’s economic challenges.

Recall that Atiku, the 2023 presidential candidate of the PDP recently said he cannot be envious of Tinubu because he inflicts pain on Nigerians.

Onanuga to Atiku: "purge yourself of petty politics

But reacting on Sunday, Onanuga reiterated that Nigerians rejected Atiku Abubakar and his ideas during the 2023 presidential election.

Onanuga said Atiku’s economic proposals fail to present a viable alternative to Tinubu’s “decisive reforms”, adding that the former vice-president should repair his reputation as a statesman, The Cable reported.

“Atiku’s critiques of Tinubu’s presidency are mere harebrained propositions devoid of realistic alternatives,” the presidential aide said.

“He must reckon with the decades of mismanaged economy inherited by the current administration, including exorbitant subsidy expenditures far exceeding government earnings from crude oil.

“As of mid-2023, the landing cost of fuel was between N500 and N600, while it was sold nationwide at an average of N200. The 2023 budget allocated N3.36 trillion for fuel subsidies until June 2023 against a projected N2.23 trillion in oil revenue for the year.

“The Nigerian state was on life support.

“Atiku’s proposal to privatise the four government-owned refineries, which collectively can only meet a fraction of the nation’s daily fuel consumption when activated, lacks originality.”

Fayose shares reason Atiku should abandon 2027 ambition

In a related development, Legit.ng reported that Ayo Fayose advised Atiku Abubakar amid consultations for the 2027 elections.

Fayose urged Atiku to stay away from politics and give way to a younger generation of leaders.

Atiku unsuccessfully contested the presidency in 1993, 2007, 2011, 2015, 2019, and 2023, with three losses occurring at primaries, but may contest the 2027 presidential elections.

