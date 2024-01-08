The N57.8 billion worth of food palliatives for members of the National Assembly is generating controversy in the polity

While some lawmakers confirmed the receipt of the items approved by President Tinubu, others denied it

This development has further sparked accusations of hoarding from constituents across the country

The approval of N57.8 billion worth of food palliatives for members of the National Assembly by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is generating controversy.

Daily Trust reports that some lawmakers confirmed receiving the palliatives, said to be worth N200 million for senators and N100 million for members of the House of Representatives, while others denied it.

On Sunday, January 7, the special adviser to the president on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, clarified that Tinubu did not directly provide cash to legislators but instead instructed the Ministry of Agriculture to supply the food items.

Investigations by Daily Trust revealed further that many lawmakers have received bags of rice from the ministry and have begun distribution to their constituents but the presidency noted that some legislators are yet to receive the items due to logistical challenges.

However, the Senate on Thursday, January 4, debunked claims that each of its members has started taking stock of the Federal Government’s palliative items for their constituents, Premium Times report added.

“Was it the minister that said that or the president because as for me I have not seen anything,” the Chairman of the Senate Committee on Media and Public Affairs, Yemi Adaramodu, said.

