John Obidah, an aviation officer from Adamawa State, rose from poverty to become a beacon of hope in his hometown of Demsa

Driven by his challenging upbringing, he has funded numerous community projects including school renovations, borehole constructions, and business support

Obidah urges Nigerian youths to be self-reliant and committed to success, using his life as a model of perseverance and purpose

A story of transformation, resilience, and selflessness is unfolding in Demsa Local Government Area of Adamawa State, where a native, Mr John Obidah, is making a profound impact on his community. Once a child of hardship, Obidah has become a beacon of hope for many, using his success to uplift those around him.

Hailing from Demsa, Mr Obidah attended Demsa 1 Central Primary School and later, Government Day Secondary School in the same locality. Reflecting on his early life, he recalled the harsh realities his family faced.

Obidah noted that his story is one of a grass-to-grace ascension to glory.

"I was born in a family where my parents struggle to survive and feed us well. My parents try with all they had, to provide for I and my siblings, however, we don't get satisfied. My story is a testimony of Grass to Grace," he said.

"Growing up as a young child from such a family, I was determined in my heart to change the narrative and story of my family, to enable my generation enjoy comfortable livelihood."

Obidah narrates grass-to-grace story

Now an aviation officer with nearly a decade of experience, Obidah works with an airline in Lagos. His journey, however, began with humble beginnings, taking on multiple jobs in Adamawa before making the bold decision to seek better opportunities in Lagos.

"I hustle from one job to another in Adamawa State before I decided to go to Lagos for greener pastures and as God will have it, I got a work with an airline as an aviation officer," he said.

Speaking with Legit.ng, Obidah explained how his challenging upbringing ignited his passion for humanitarian work.

"When I was growing up as a poor child, I hardly eat, and was unable to go to a better school because my parents cannot afford to pay fees for a good school," he said.

His motivation is deeply rooted in this personal experience, and he is committed to making a difference in every opportunity he finds.

Obidah has led and funded numerous projects in Demsa to promote growth and unity. These include:

Renovating public schools and constructing staff offices.

Drilling boreholes in water-scarce communities.

Supporting over 150 widows and less privileged individuals with cash assistance.

Reconstructing places of worship and community centres.

Installing solar-powered boreholes and sponsoring small businesses.

"I see each and everyone in Demsa, Adamawa and Nigeria as my family and that is why I have chosen to create positive change," he said.

Philanthropist advises youth to be self-reliant

Offering advice to the youth, Obidah urged them to remain committed to success and self-reliance.

"Be committed to success because being committed keeps you striving. Even though the economic state in the country is devastating, the young people should be determined to succeed no matter how long it takes, create an opportunity for yourself to grow," he advised.

"The youths should not rely on white collar jobs, but to put more effort to hustle and survive, you can start from somewhere, it doesn't have to be big."

Despite his modest earnings, Mr John Obidah’s impact is widely felt and deeply appreciated in his hometown. For many in Demsa, he remains a living testament to the power of perseverance, purpose, and service.

