President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has greenlighted the release of palliatives to Student Union Government (SUG) presidents across Nigeria's higher institutions.

The initiative, coordinated by the office of the special adviser to the president on student engagement, involved the distribution of bags of rice to student leaders.

Tinubu committed to the student community

Speaking during the distribution ceremony on Tuesday, Asefon Sunday, the special adviser to Tinubu on student engagement, said the move underscores the president's commitment to supporting the student community.

“Today, the SUG Presidents across the Federation, by God’s grace, will also receive their rice from President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, a man who understands the importance of students as leaders not only of tomorrow but also of today,” Asefon said.

He disclosed that the palliatives were originally intended for the 2024 festive period but faced delays in arrival.

“The President gave them the rice, but unfortunately, it arrived in Abuja very late, around December 28th last year. So, this year, we thought it wise to ask them to come to Abuja so that we could personally hand over the rice to them.”

According to Asefon, the initiative represents a historic moment in Nigeria, marking the first time a sitting president has directly engaged SUG leaders with such support.

“We selected two SUG Presidents from each zone to represent them and manage the distribution of the palliative. It has never happened in the history of this country that the President will reach out to stakeholders and student leaders, particularly SUG Presidents, in December. This is the first time it’s happening,” he said.

The palliatives are seen as part of Tinubu’s broader effort to strengthen ties with the nation’s youth and support their development.

