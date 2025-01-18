Kemi Badenoch, leader of the British Conservative Party, has explained why she does not want Britain to eventually become like Nigeria

At an event by the think tank Onward, Badenoch urged the UK government to prioritise reforms and shared her personal experience of economic hardship while growing up in Nigeria

Speaking on positioning the Conservative Party, Badenoch emphasised the importance of building trust, and maintained that "Nigeria destroys lives" through terrible government decisions and she never wanted such to happen in Britain

Kemi Badenoch, the British Conservative Party leader, said she does not want the consequences of “terrible governments” like Nigeria to play out in Britain.

"Why I don't want Britain to be like Nigeria" Kemi Badenoch speaks

Badenoch revealed this on Thursday, January 16, while delivering her first speech of the year at an event organised by Onward, a British think tank producing research on economic and social issues.

She spoke on the importance of building trust and touting the Conservative Party as the right group to fix Britain.

As reported by The Cable on Saturday, January 18, the politician likened a possibility of the UK becoming like Nigeria if the system is not reformed.

“And why does this matter so much to me? It’s because I know what it is like to have something and then to lose it,” Badenoch told the audience.

“I don’t want Britain to lose what it has.

“I grew up in a poor country and watched my relatively wealthy family become poorer and poorer, despite working harder and harder as their money disappeared with inflation.

“I came back to the UK aged 16 with my father’s last £100 in the hope of a better life.

“So I have lived with the consequences of terrible governments that destroy lives, and I never, ever want it to happen here.”

Watch Badenoch's video below:

Badenoch responds to Shettima

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Badenoch stood by her past comments about Nigeria, after the vice-president of the West African country, Kashim Shettima accused her of denigrating it.

A spokesperson for Ms Badenoch said she "stands by what she says" and "is not the PR for Nigeria."

