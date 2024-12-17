UK-based pastor, Tobi Adegboyega, has reacted to the comments made about Nigeria by the British Conservative Party leader, Kemi Badenoch

London, United Kingdom - Embattled United Kingdom-based pastor, Tobi Adegboyega, has pointed out that societal ills are also rampant in the United Kingdom.

He said ills were not peculiar to Nigeria while countering the British Conservative Party leader, Kemi Badenoch on her comments about Nigeria.

He stated this while speaking on Channels TV’s ‘Politics Today’ on Monday, December 16.

Adegboyega said things are not so dark in Nigeria as painted by the UK politician.

“I completely disagree with that statement. Between 2023 and 2024, about 78,000 bags and phones were snatched in the UK alone.”

The founder of Salvation Proclaimers Anointed Church said Nigerians fought for Badenoch to get to the position she is today.

“There’s a very strong Nigerian black community in this nation. For people like the leader of the opposition (party) you just mentioned to get to that position, they’ve been fighting on the street."

“We are not denying the fact that our country has issues and we are also not as old as the advanced economies like Britain. But we cannot say things are all dark because it’s not true,”

“We live on the street and know what is going on here. We know that prisons and mostly mental hospitals have more young black people than schools in the UK."

Badenoch: “I have nothing in common with the North”

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the UK politician, Badenoch rejected her Nigerian identity.

Badenoch said she identifies more with the Yoruba ethnic group, which has given her a “very strong identity” than the Nigerian entity.

According to Badenoch, she has nothing in common with the people from the northern part of Nigeria.

