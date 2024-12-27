Member of Parliament of the United Kingdom, Nigel Farage, has said he will take action against Kemi Badenoch unless she apologises for accusing him of publishing fake Reform membership data

Badenoch had claimed the rival party, Reform UK, had coded an online counter to tick up automatically

Badenoch accused Farage and Reform of “manipulating” the public and presenting fake figures with an online ticker that was automated and not based on real people joining

London, United Kingdom - Nigel Farage has threatened to take legal action against Kemi Badenoch if she does not apologise for accusing him of publishing a "fake" ticker showing Reform UK's membership overtaking the Tories.

According to Sky News in a report on Friday, December 27, Farage demanded an apology from UK opposition leader Badenoch.

Badenoch had accused Farage of “fakery” over Reform UK membership numbers after his party claimed they had surpassed the Tories in signed-up members. The Conservative Party leader, who was born in the UK but mostly raised in Lagos, Nigeria, claimed that Reform’s counter was “coded to tick up automatically”. But the Reform UK leader has now reacted furiously, demanding an apology from Badenoch.

Farage said:

"I'm going to take some action in the next couple of days. I've got to decide exactly what it is, but I'm certainly not going to take it lying down.

"I think it's an absolutely outrageous thing for her to have said.

"I know she's got a very bad temper. I know she's well known for lashing out at people, but I am not at all happy, and I'm going to take some action."

Furthermore, Farage stated that he would confirm within 48 hours exactly what this action would be if she did not apologise for the "intemperate outburst".

Badenoch responds to Shettima

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Badenoch stood by her past comments about Nigeria, after the vice-president of the West African country, Kashim Shettima accused her of denigrating it.

A spokesperson for Ms Badenoch said she "stands by what she says" and "is not the PR for Nigeria."

