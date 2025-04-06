CRACON calls for an investigation into Defence Minister Badaru over allegations of office abuse and conflict of interest due to ongoing private business ventures

The group urges President Tinubu to form a special committee, ensuring transparency and accountability, like the inquiry into former Minister Betta Edu

Concerns are raised about national security risks posed by Badaru’s alleged business dealings, with a call for him to step aside for an independent probe

A leading civil rights organization, the Civil Rights and Anti-Corruption Network (CRACON), has urged President Bola Tinubu to launch a special investigation into allegations of misconduct by Defence Minister Muhammed Abubakar Badaru.

The group has accused the minister of abusing his office and maintaining active business interests that conflict with his public role, potentially violating federal laws.

President Tinubu has been urged to launch an immediate probe into the Defence Minister.

Tinubu told to probe minister

In a statement released on Wednesday, Folashade Olumiya, CRACON’s coordinator, called on the president to establish an investigative committee to scrutinize the minister’s actions.

Olumiya stressed the need for consistency in the administration’s fight against corruption, referencing the investigation of former Humanitarian Affairs Minister, Betta Edu, over allegations of financial misconduct.

“If a committee was set up to investigate Betta Edu, then the same must be done in the case of Defence Minister Muhammed Badaru,” the statement read.

CRACON’s call follows a previous petition from the Young Guardians of Accountability (YGA), which accused Badaru of violating regulations by continuing to manage private businesses, including a Bureau de Change, while in office.

The group argued that such practices not only breach legal guidelines but also threaten the credibility of the government’s anti-corruption agenda.

The organization raised concerns that if the allegations were not properly addressed, they could damage public trust in the government’s commitment to transparency and accountability.

“This administration has repeatedly assured Nigerians that no one is above the law,” Olumiya noted.

“However, failure to subject the defence minister to the same level of scrutiny as other public figures will create the impression that the fight against corruption is selective.”

CRACON insists that an investigation into the matter should not be left solely to agencies like the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC).

Instead, they propose that the president set up an independent committee to ensure that the process is fair, transparent, and thorough. “The integrity of the Defence Ministry is critical to national security, and its leadership must be held to the highest standards,” the statement continued.

Minister's alleged conflict of interest pointed out

The group also expressed alarm over the potential security risks posed by the minister’s alleged business dealings, highlighting concerns that his financial interests could present a conflict of interest in his role overseeing the nation’s defense.

CRACON called on the president to take immediate action and, if the allegations are substantiated, have Badaru step aside to facilitate an independent investigation.

Finally, the civil rights group appealed to President Tinubu to demonstrate his administration’s commitment to holding all public officials accountable, irrespective of their position or influence.

“Nigerians are watching closely, and the credibility of this government is at stake,” Olumiya concluded.

Zamfara gov reports state defence minister

In a similar report, Zamfara state governor Dauda Lawal has intensified accusations against Minister of State for Defence, Bello Matawalle, over alleged ties to banditry in the state.

The governor revealed on Tuesday, September 25, that he had reported Matawalle’s alleged involvement to National Security Adviser (NSA) Nuhu Ribadu and President Bola Tinubu.

