A young Nigerian lady has shared her experience on social media after rejecting a job at an oil and gas company

According to the lady, she rejected the promising job after being advised by her uncle to choose another instead

Massive reactions trailed the video on TikTok as netizens shared their similar experiences in the comments section

A Nigerian lady's decision to reject a job offer from an oil and gas company has sparked reactions on social media.

The lady's story, which she shared on TikTok, garnered significant attention and reactions from netizens.

Lady shares experience after rejecting oil and gas job

The TikTok user, @buric_pretty, revealed that she had been offered two job positions simultaneously, one from an oil and gas company and the other from a federal polytechnic.

However, she chose to accept the job at the federal polytechnic based on her uncle's advice.

The choice did not turn out as she expected, as she always finds herself wishing that she chose the oil and gas sector instead of educational sector.

In her words:

"Life is so private that noone knows I received two job offers at the same time in Delta. One from an oil and gas company and the other from a federal polytechnic. I chose the federal polytechnic based on my uncle's advice. But sometimes I wish I had chosen the oil and gas sector instead."

The lady's decision has caused many to share their own experiences of making tough career choices.

In the comments section, netizens recounted their own stories of choosing between different job offers or career paths.

Reactions as lady shares job hunting experience

TikTok users stormed the comments section to react to the trending video.

@Harrison Precious Nw said:

"What is the name of the company? Oil and gas don't drop staff easily except in cases of scandal or their oil well dries up which can take years."

@heeyheey said:

"You left an oil and gas gig for fed polytechnic, are you for real."

@Dorian said:

"It’s a good job work opportunity but what exactly is your duty ?"

@kayukom said:

"Is when you get sick and the same company drops you in a bit you know you made the best choice, ever you are success is a mindset don’t regret."

@Eugo hairs said:

"Ahh even if you get dropped in the oil and gas industry you will still enter another one. The truth not all elders advise is to be followed though not from a place of hate but they are not that informed."

@okaibia said:

"The only advice I would take when it comes to jobs offers are my mum and dad. they're the only ones that wants me to be better than them."

@Tari love said:

"Oil and gas is temporary dear most of this companies later stop drop workers my uncle suffered from this but if it's shell or agip no problem but the thing is oil companies pay more than government."

@Torlorunfe said:

"You should always thank ur uncle Infact he gve u good advice,my uncle work in oil company too but they told dem dey should go home dat dey will call dem he stay at home for almost a year."

@melanin added:

"The chance of you lasting in that oil and gas for 10 years no sure ooo but 10 yrs in a good oil&gas better pass 30 years in Government."

Lady rejects N100k job at firm

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady shared a video showing her reaction after a firm offered her a job with a monthly salary of N100,000.

According to the lady, the job required her to work from Monday to Saturday from 8 in the morning till 5 in the evening.

