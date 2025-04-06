The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, has commissioned another solar-powered market in the FCT

The commissioning is the second in less than one week after the minister commissioned the first market

The Kugbo International Market comprises 5,200 stalls, attracting approximately 20,000 visitors daily

Legit.ng’s Pascal Oparada has reported on tech, energy, stocks, investment and the economy for over a decade.

Twenty-four hours after commissioning Abuja's first solar-powered market, the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, has launched another solar-powered market in the FCT.

Commissioned by the FCT Minister, the Kugbo International Market comprises 5,200 stalls, attracting approximately 20,000 visitors daily, 20 warehouses -underground warehouses - 20 coldrooms, 10 restaurants, banks, clinics, police and fire service stations and others.

Minister of State, FCT, Hajia Mariya Mahmoud with GMD, AICL Amb Maureen Tamuno during the commissioning. Credit: AICL

Source: Facebook

Wike raises hopes of market women

Recall that the Minister had on Friday, April 4, 2025, commissioned the Utako Farmers Market.

Speaking on Saturday at the commissioning ceremony of the first phase of the Kugbo International Market with 1,600 shops, Wike expressed optimism that it will significantly contribute to both local and national economic growth through enhanced trade and commercial activities.

Built as Public Private Partnership (PPP) between the Abuja Investments Company Limited (AICL) and Mesotho Group Limited, under a Build Operate and Transfer (BOT) arrangement, the Minister said the international market is a testament to what can be achieved when public and private sectors collaborate with purpose.

The new market to generate revenue

According to him, the market is more than a trading hub, stressing that "It is a thriving ecosystem designed to support businesses, empower entrepreneurs, create jobs, and attract both local and international investors".

Represented by the Minister of State for FCT, Dr Mariya Mahmoud, he said the international market will promote local and national economies through increased trade and commerce.

"It will generate revenue for the government through taxes, levies, and other charges; and more importantly, provide employment opportunities for a wide range of people — from traders and artisans to logistics providers in line with the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu GCFR," Wike added.

The Minister praised Ambassador Maureen Tamuno's leadership of Abuja Investments Company Limited for driving economic growth in the FCT, stressing that under her guidance, AICL has been instrumental in fostering strategic investments, promoting partnerships, and showcasing Abuja's vast investment potential.

He was upbeat that the facility would catalyze commercial activity, offering modern facilities, secure spaces, and a platform for businesses to expand and compete globally.

AICL MD raises hopes for development

In her remarks, Group Managing Director, Abuja Investments Company Limited, Amb. Maureen Tamuno lauded the FCT Minister for his dedication to transforming Abuja into a world-class city.

Vanguard reports that she also commended his visionary leadership and commitment to creating a thriving business and investment hub in the Federal Capital Territory.

Tamuno said under his administration, Abuja has seen significant development, with initiatives aimed at fostering economic growth, improving infrastructure and promoting sustainable investment.

"We commissioned this project today under the guidance and leadership of the Honourable Minister of FCT, His Excellency Barrister Nyesom Wike. We want to use this medium to applaud him for his visionary and unwavering commitment to making Abuja a world-class city," she said.

Dignitaries at the event

In their separate goodwill messages, the former Speaker, House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Yakubu Dogara; former Information Minister, Prof. Jerry Gana; member, Senate Committee on FCT Area Councils, Senator Anthony Yaro; Pro-Chancellor/Chairperson, Governing Council, Federal University of Technology and Environmental Sciences, Iyin Ekiti, Ekiti State, Senator Binta Masi Garba; erstwhile Executive Secretary, Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund).

Others are Suleiman Bogoro as well as the Head of Service (HoS) of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Grace Adayilo commended the leadership of the two FCT Ministers and Amb. Tamuno for their dedication to economic development in the country's capital.

The high point of the event was the presentation of 120 free shops to some residents of FCT across the six area councils.

Our reporter gathered that each of the six area councils received 20 shops each, courtesy of the FCT Minister.

NERC fines electricity distribution company for overbilling

Legit.ng earlier reported that Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC) has been fined ₦1.69 billion by the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission for overcharging customers.

As per NERC's statement, the fine is due to AEDC's disregard for the commission's previous order restricting projected billing for power users.

The fine was specified in the official "Order NERC/2024/114" that the commission issued.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng