Pep Guardiola has finalised his divorce with his wife Cristina Serra after 30 years together and 10 years married

Guardiola and his ex-wife were said to have had issues over the recent renewal of his Manchester City contract

Fans have noticed a distressed look in the manager and urged him to take a break from football to recover well

Pep Guardiola recently finalised his divorce from his wife Cristina Serra, and fans have noticed something about the manager, which has elicited common reactions on social media.

Guardiola has been with his wife Serra since 1994, and the pair tied the knot at a ceremony in 2014, but recently separated over what could be described as a clash of interest.

Pep Guardiola walks off dejectedly after Manchester City's 4-2 loss to Paris Saint-Germain. Photo by Franco Arland.

According to Marca, the wife wanted the family to return to Barcelona and focus on their fashion business and Pep extending his Manchester City contract was the final straw.

Serra returned to Spain in 2019 but had been visiting Manchester on several occasions, including when Pep led Manchester City to their first-ever UEFA Champions League trophy.

Fans react to Guardiola's appearance

Guardiola spoke to the press ahead of City hosting Chelsea at the Etihad Stadium today. While talking about Kyle Walker’s move to AC Milan, fans spotted something unusual.

Top journalist Fabrizio Romano shared the video on social media, and fans all agree that the manager looks out of shape and should take time off football.

@clintonnzedimma wrote:

“Pep is gonna faint one day on the sidelines and be rushed to the hospital. Leave the game and rest mahnnnn.”

@imohumoren wrote:

“I don’t like this guy but I honestly think he needs to take a break. He’s evidently going through a lot.”

@_philiptwt wrote:

“The divorce has drained this man mentally and I hope he recovers from this.”

@miss_umeh wrote:

“The club shouldn’t have renewed his contract. This man doesn’t look okay mentally and physically.”

@flyometrics replied:

“Pep is going through a lot of rejections and emotional turmoil. Football banter aside, I really feel sorry for him. You can have everything and still feel emptiness, I wish him true healing, the Manager of Managers.”

@Irishlfc57 replied:

“He's actually starting to look physically ill like Klopp did this time last year before announcing he was leaving, might be time to take a break Pep.”

@Rohit_999_W replied:

“Am I the only one who sees that Pep's right eyelid is kinda drooping, like it's a neuro disease or something.

Jurgen Klopp left Liverpool at the end of last season after announcing about a year ago that he didn't have the energy required to continue at Liverpool.

Pep has a contract till 2027 but could be leaving the English champions at the end of the season after a difficult season on and off the pitch.

Guardiola's ex-wife breaks silence

Legit.ng reported that Pep Guardiola’s ex-wife spoke for the first time since the couple finalised their divorce this month after being married for 10 years.

Serra was spotted while shopping alone at a store in Barcelona and gave short answers when asked how she was doing and what frame of mind she was in after the split.

