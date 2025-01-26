Peter Obi, at Nexford University's graduation, criticised Nigeria's leadership, calling the country a "crime scene" due to corruption

Obi urged graduates to embody integrity, character, and service to rebuild the nation and address past leadership failures

He praised Nexford University's distance-learning model and advocated for expanding affordable education in Nigeria

Peter Obi, the Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate in Nigeria's 2023 general elections, has sparked a critical conversation about the state of governance in the country.

Speaking at the 4th graduation ceremony of Nexford University in Lagos on Saturday, Obi asserted that Nigeria suffers from a crisis of leadership integrity, with more "yahoo people" in government than on the streets.

Obi charges the graduating students to challenge for a better country as they are, in his words, the leaders of tommorow. Image: FB/Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Peter Obi

“When we talk about vices, don’t think it’s just the yahoo boys on the streets,” Obi remarked during his keynote address.

“The truth is, there are more yahoo people in government than outside it because we’ve turned the entire country into a crime scene, with people both inside and outside stealing.”

The former governor of Anambra State did not mince words as he highlighted the urgent need for quality leadership and moral integrity to address the nation’s numerous challenges.

“It’s not rocket science, but it’s not easy. It’s about having a strong character and resisting the temptation to do wrong,” he stated.

Obi urged the over 1,000 graduating students to become agents of change, emphasizing that their generation carries the weight of rectifying the failures of past leadership.

“You’ve gained knowledge today—use it to help change society. You’re victims of a system where past generations have failed to do what is right, and now you’re bearing the consequences,” he said.

Former minister urges graduands to be patriotic

His sentiments were echoed by Oby Ezekwesili, a former minister of education, who also addressed the graduates.

Ezekwesili stressed the importance of service and leadership in building a better society.

“Service is the highest form of leadership,” she said.

“See this graduation as an opportunity to serve—whether in your workspaces or in the country at large. The world of work today is vastly different from what it used to be, and you must master it.”

Obi reiterates commitment to revolutionising Nigeria

Reflecting on the event in a social media post, Obi reiterated his commitment to building a productive nation through youth empowerment and education.

“I was truly delighted by the opportunity to speak to the newly graduated students, understanding the weight of this moment in their lives,” he wrote.

“A single misstep at this stage could have consequences, but I was inspired to share insights that might guide them in their next steps.”

Obi commended Nexford University for its innovative distance-learning model, which provides affordable and flexible education. He urged Nigeria to adopt similar systems to expand access to higher education and empower its youth.

“By empowering our youth with access to quality education, we are strengthening the very foundation of our nation and taking significant strides toward building the New Nigeria we all aspire to,” Obi concluded.

