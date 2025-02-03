Nigerian businessman Francis Van-Lare has denied claims that his daughter, Suzette Chibuogu, was responsible for the death of her ex-husband, Dr. Ikenna Erinne

A Nigerian businessman, Francis Van-Lare, has denied claims that his daughter, Suzette Chibuogu, was responsible for the tragic death of her ex-husband, Dr. Ikenna Erinne, a U.S.-based Nigerian cardiologist who reportedly took his own life.

Dr. Erinne, a 36-year-old medical professional from Anambra State, reportedly committed the su!cide on Sunday, January 26.

Father of Wife Whose Husband Doctor in US Died Shares What He Knows About the Situation

Conflicting reports emerge

Conflicting reports have emerged regarding the events leading up to Dr. Erinne's death. Van-Lare stated that Dr. Erinne had gone to his daughter’s house on the day of the incident and held her, their children, and the nanny at gunpoint for three hours, Vanguard reported.

According to him, the situation escalated when the nanny managed to escape and alerted law enforcement authorities.

He alleged that when police arrived at the scene, Erinne, rather than face “three counts of kidnapping with a deadly weapon,” which carried a potential sentence of “25 years to life on each count,” chose to end his own life.

Van-Lare's statement

Van-Lare wrote on his Facebook page:

“While there was a custody battle my daughter is involved in and I only became aware last Monday morning about 3 am Nigerian time that the deceased held her and her children at gun point for three hours after losing a custody battle, the nanny managed to escape and called the police and on arrival of the police he shot himself dead. I guess he decided to kill himself instead of facing three counts of kidnapping with a deadly weapon 25 years to life each.

“While I sympathize with his family for his death, my daughter is not responsible for him taking his own life and I thank God it did not degenerate to where he shoots my daughter, grandchildren and himself. May his soul rest in peace. Everyone is a loser here and it is traumatizing for all including me. No winners here.”

US-based Nigerian Doctor Dies After Child Support Saga

Legit.ng reported that Dr. Ikenna Erinne, a 36-year-old Nigerian cardiologist based in the United States, has reportedly died by su!cide following a legal ruling that ordered him to pay $15,000 in monthly child support.

The tragic incident occurred on Sunday, January 26, 2025, after a prolonged and contentious custody battle with his ex-wife.

Reports indicate that Dr. Erinne, originally from Anambra State, had been embroiled in a lengthy divorce case that included disputes over child custody and financial obligations. The court’s decision, which favoured his ex-wife, was said to have placed an immense financial burden on him, The Punch reported.

