A video has captured how Abattoir actor Kayode Are was finally laid to rest a few months after his demise

In one of the clips, the lying in state ceremony was observed as family, friends and colleagues went to take a look at him for the last time

Fans took to the comment section to recall his acting prowess and how the series will never be the same without him

Actor Kayode Are, the gospel actor notable for his role in the Christian film, Abattoir, has finally been laid to rest amid tears and wailing.

Legit.ng had reported that Kayode Are had passed on in November 2024. The Mount Zion Film ministry was thrown into mourning as a result of his death.

Fans react to burial of Kayode Are. Photo credit@zionKulture"

In a video sighted by Legit.ng, the lying in state ceremony was being observed. Family members, fans, and well-wishers were taking their last glance at the actor, who was dressed in white.

He was also covered with a white veil and a wreath made from purple flowers were used to decorate his coffin.

Pall-bearers lower coffin in grave

Pall-bearers wearing purple agbada and cap were seen lowering the remains of the late actor on the grave.

Clergy men, who came to officiate the ceremony, were standing close to the graveyard and saying their last prayer for the decease.

Recall that the entertainment industry was thrown into mourning last year after gospel singer Aduke Gold passed on.

How fans reacted to Kayode Are's burial video

Reactions have trailed the burial video of the late actor. Here are some of the comments below:

@inicekay4christ:

"Heart-wrenching! He passed a week after my Dad passed. Can’t believe these are real. Dear Lord, please teach us to number our days as we fight on this good fight until were take a flight and afloat to the other side of the shore. Goodnight Baba Gbenro."

@flavenatures:

"A general has gone to rest."

@mouldermokoena:

"We miss you baba Gbenro from South Africa."

@mayrhes.signature:

"Rest on and sleep well, Gods own general. I doff my hat for him. A very good actor that deserves an award even in death.:

@kezz_fashion:

"Rest on sir, Abattoir movie will never be the same without you sir."

@wumiobe:

"Me and my children still talked about him yesterday..Rest well general."

@philomenaa._:

"Finally....Rest well Baba Gebenro."

@dynamic_femme:

"I thought of him today, may the Lord strengthen his family."

@temidayo_ayanfe:

"Keep resting sir."

Aduke Gold's manager speaks about her

Previously, Legit.ng had reported that the manager of late Aduke Gold had opened up about what people don't know about her,

In a video that surfaced online, the manager claimed that the late singer endured significant suffering during her lifetime, as she frequently experienced physical abuse.

The man added that she often bottled up her emotions and kept things to herself, rarely confiding in others. However, he didn't call names of the people who abused her when she was alive.

