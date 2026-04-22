Global supply chains are under strain as the Iran war disrupts oil and petrochemical shipments through the Strait of Hormuz

Karex, the world’s largest con-dom maker, warns that prices could rise sharply due to soaring production costs

Everyday goods from condoms to bottled water are now facing higher prices, showing how far-reaching the conflict’s impact has become

The boss of Karex, the world’s largest con-dom maker, has warned that prices may increase by up to 30%, or even more, if the ongoing Iran war continues to disrupt supplies of vital raw materials.

Chief executive Goh Miah Kiat told Reuters and Bloomberg that production costs have surged since the conflict began. The Malaysia-based company manufactures more than five billion condoms annually, supplying global brands such as Durex and Trojan, as well as public health systems like the UK’s NHS.

Karex raises con'dom prices as Iran war disrupts global supply chains. Photo credit: THIERRY ORBAN/Sygma via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Impact of Strait of Hormuz closure

According to BBC, global oil supplies have been severely disrupted after Iran responded to US and Israeli airstrikes with threats to target vessels in the Strait of Hormuz. The closure of this key waterway has caused major supply chain problems.

Around 20% of the world’s crude oil, liquified natural gas (LNG), and petrochemicals usually pass through the strait. Karex relies heavily on oil-derived materials, including ammonia – used to preserve latex – and silicone-based lubricants.

Rising demand and shortages

Demand for condoms has risen by about 30% this year, according to Goh, who also highlighted higher freight costs and shipping delays. “In bad times, the need to use condoms is even more because you're uncertain with your future, whether you'd still have a job next year,” he told Bloomberg. “If you have a baby right now, you'll have one more mouth to feed,” he added.

Wider consumer price pressures

The surge in con-dom prices reflects how the US-Israel war with Iran is affecting everyday goods beyond energy markets. Air fares have jumped by 24% compared with a year ago, while fertiliser costs and helium shortages are hitting agriculture and technology sectors.

The bottled water industry is also struggling to secure raw materials, and the United Nations has warned that sugar, dairy, and fruit prices will rise due to higher transport costs.

The status of peace talks between the US and Iran remained unclear on Wednesday, April 22, 2026, after President Donald Trump said he would extend a ceasefire until negotiations progress further.

Rising demand and shipping delays worsen con'dom shortages worldwide. Photo credit: PORNCHAI KITTIWONGSAKUL/AFP via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Iran executes official spying for Israeli govt

Legit.ng earlier reported that Iran has carried out the execution of a senior figure within its civil defence authority after he was found guilty of espionage on behalf of Israel.

This was revealed by reports from the country’s judiciary media arm. Authorities said the official had been working with Mossad, Israel’s foreign intelligence service, in a case that underscores rising tensions amid the ongoing conflict in the Middle East. The execution marks one of the most high-profile espionage cases in recent months, as Tehran continues to clamp down on suspected foreign operatives.

Source: Legit.ng