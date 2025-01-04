The minimum wage controversies were yet to come to an end as organised labour threatened to take action on defaulting states

Joe Ajaero, the president of the NLC, disclosed that the leadership of the union would hold an NEC meeting to determine how to deal with states not paying the new minimum wage

The NLC's comment is coming as about four states, which are Zamfara, Imo, Akwa Ibom, and Katsina, had yet to make a move on the implementation of the new minimum wage

Organised labour in Nigeria is closely monitoring the implementation of the national minimum wage across different states. The Federal Government has set this January as the starting date for state governments to begin paying the N70,000 minimum wage approved by President Bola Tinubu in 2024.

While most states have committed to paying the new wage, many have yet to start making payments since the approval in July. Workers had expected payments to begin in December but now anticipate that payments will commence in many states by January.

Minimum wage: NLC to hold NEC

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) will hold a National Executive Council (NEC) meeting by January to decide how to tackle states that have refused to implement the new wage. The NLC has warned that if states have not implemented the minimum wage by the end of January, it will explore all available legal and industrial actions to ensure compliance.

According to The Sun, as of December, four states, Zamfara, Imo, Akwa Ibom, and Katsina, had yet to implement the new minimum wage. NLC President Joe Ajaero has demanded that governments at all levels adhere to the new minimum wage beginning this year. The NLC is determined to ensure workers receive their right to pay and will not stand by while its members suffer.

Implementing the new minimum wage is a critical issue for workers in Nigeria, and the NLC is determined to protect their rights. The union is gearing up for a showdown with defaulting states as the implementation deadline approaches. The outcome of this confrontation will have significant implications for workers' rights and the overall labour landscape in Nigeria.

Minimum wage: Fintiri denies imposing N40k tax

Legit.ng earlier reported that Governor Ahmadu Fintiri of Adamawa state has denied the report that the state government imposed a tax of up to N40,000 on the new minimum wage.

Fintiri, in a video, explained that the PAYE deducted from the workers' salaries was not removed in the first two months after his government started paying the new minimum wage.

During the week, a report emerged that Governor Fintiri's administration has started removing between N10,000 and N40,000 from the new minimum wage.

