Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering metro.

FCT, Abuja - Angry retired military personnel on Tuesday, January 7, 2025, staged a protest by blocking the entrance to the ministry of finance in Abuja.

As reported by The Guardian, the disgruntled former military employees blocked the ministry's entrance with canopies and chairs, demanding the immediate settlement of their long-pending entitlements.

The Punch also noted the development.

The demonstration marks a continuation of their previous action in December 2024, where the retirees had also shut down the ministry in frustration over the government's failure to fulfil their claims.

The retirees are pressing for the disbursement of various long-overdue benefits, including palliatives for the period from October 2023 to November 2024.

They are also calling for an increase of N32,000 to their pensions, a lump sum payment of the Security Debarment Allowance and a refund of pension deductions taken from the salaries of soldiers who were medically discharged.

Retired military personnel express displeasure in Abuja

Following the retirees' December protests, the federal government paid 50% of the outstanding entitlements and assured them that the remaining balance would be settled. However, the retirees assert that the government has not honoured its commitment, leading to the renewal of their protests.

In images seen by Legit.ng, the retirees set up canopies and arranged chairs to block the entrance of the ministry, preventing staff from entering the premises of the finance ministry in Abuja. As a result, many were forced to park their vehicles outside the ministry grounds.

Source: Legit.ng