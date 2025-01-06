The Nigerian Army has dismantled 20 illegal refining sites and apprehended 11 suspected operators during recent raids in Akwa Ibom, Bayelsa, Delta, and Rivers states

The Nigerian Army has reported a significant crackdown on illegal oil refining operations, dismantling 20 illegal refining sites and apprehending 11 suspected operators during ongoing raids in Akwa Ibom, Bayelsa, Delta, and Rivers states.

The operations, carried out between December 30 and January 5, led to the confiscation of 31 boats, seven vehicles, and 190,000 litres of various petroleum products.

Oil Sewage Discovered

Lt.-Col. Danjuma Danjuma, the spokesman for the Nigerian Army 6 Division in Port Harcourt, stated that troops discovered four oil sewage tanks containing over 70,000 litres of stolen crude oil at Oando Wellhead in Benkrukru, Yenagoa, Bayelsa State.

Additionally, they recovered 700 litres of illegally refined Automotive Gas Oil (AGO) packed in sacks and a suction machine.

Further operations in the Amalaghakiri community of Nembe led to the destruction of two illegal refining sites and the seizure of 15,000 litres of unidentified petroleum products.

In Oyeregbene, Southern Ijaw, soldiers dismantled an illegal artisanal refinery, confiscating 1,500 litres of stolen products.

In Omoku, Rivers, troops disrupted oil thieves siphoning petroleum products, discovering an illegal connection point on the Oando Pipeline in Ebocha and seizing four boats carrying over 22,000 litres of stolen products.

Dismantling of Ilegal Refineries

Further operations in Obiafu oil field and Mbgede in Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni led to the dismantling of four illegal refineries and the confiscation of five wooden boats, 108 locally made ovens, and 38,000 litres of petroleum products.

Additional raids in Ozaa West, Obuzor, and Okoloma communities resulted in the dismantling of two illegal refineries. Seized items included 32 drum pots, 21 drum receivers, two pumping machines, and 13,000 litres of stolen petroleum products.

Routine patrols along the Pan Ocean Nigeria Ltd. pipeline in Ivada, Ethiope West, intercepted vehicles transporting 15 cellophane bags containing 7,500 litres of stolen products, and 2,500 litres of crude oil were seized at Ikengbensi waterways in Isoko South Local Government Area of Delta.

Maj.-Gen. Jamal Abdussalam, the General Officer Commanding the division, has urged troops to intensify their efforts to eradicate all illegal refining sites across Akwa Ibom, Bayelsa, Delta, and Rivers states in 2025.

The suspects apprehended during these operations will be taken to court to defend the allegations.

