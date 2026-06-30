FIFA has sent a message to Norway following their historic qualification at the 2026 World Cup

The Vikings defeated the Elephants of Ivor Coast in the Round of 32 at the Dallas Stadium on Tuesday, June 30

Manchester City forward Erling Haaland scored a crucial goal to create a unique national team record

The world football governing body has sent an important message to Norway after securing a historic place in the Round of 16 at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The Vikings battled to a hard-fought 2-1 victory over Ivory Coast in their Round of 32 clash at Dallas Stadium on Tuesday, June 30.

FIFA sends a message to Norway after historic Round of 16 qualification at the 2026 World Cup. Photo by: Lars Baron.

Source: Getty Images

Norway took the lead in the 39th minute through Leipzig winger Antonio Nusa, who finished off a swift attacking move after the Elephants had enjoyed a bright spell in the opening half.

Ivory Coast responded strongly after the break and were rewarded in the 74th minute when Manchester United winger Amad Diallo calmly slotted home the equaliser, becoming the first Ivorian player to score in a FIFA World Cup knockout match.

The African champions looked capable of forcing extra time, but Norway's star striker, Erling Haaland, had the final say.

The Manchester City forward struck the winner in the 86th minute, tapping in an assist from Patrick Berg from close range to send the Vikings into the last 16, per Sofa Scores.

Norway reached the World Cup knockout stage for the first time in decades, while Ivory Coast's impressive campaign came to an end after they had reached the knockout rounds for the first time in the nation's history.

Norway will face Brazil in the round of 16 on Sunday, July 5, as they continue their bid for a first-ever FIFA World Cup title, per ESPN.

FIFA hails Norway

The world football governing body has hailed Norway's performance at the 2026 World Cup.

Erling Haaland celebrates after the 2-1 win between Cote d'Ivoire and Norway at Dallas Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Photo by: Alex Slitz.

Source: Getty Images

In a tweet on X, FIFA wrote that the match between the Vikings and Elephants produced another piece of history in the game at the Mundial. It reads:

"Another day and more history made! 👏

"Norway have won their first-ever @FIFAWorldCup knockout game, progressing to the Round of 16. 🇳🇴"

Meanwhile, fans have reacted to FIFA celebrating Erling Haaland and the Norwegian team. Read them below:

@_NMM_KO said:

"When the players celebrate like this with that much happiness… you just know the fans at home are losing their minds 🇳🇴 What a moment."

@Karan2214s wrote:

"Haaland has been amazing and what he is doing should be appreciated more. Greatness."

@Somewheregoood added:

"History made. A day Norwegian football will never forget. 🇳🇴👏."

@RincolFi said:

"Individual brilliance and team efforts go hand in hand in this World Cup edition. Haaland and the Norwegian team are rolling stones that Brazil has to be concerned about. They have a better record against them too."

Supercomputer predicts Ivory Coast vs Norway

Legit.ng earlier reported that Opta’s supercomputer has predicted the result of the 2026 FIFA World Cup Round of 32 clash between Ivory Coast and Norway.

The supercomputer ran 25,000 pre-game simulations, which gives Norway a massive 56.1% chance of winning the match in 90 minutes, and Ivory Coast a 21.6% chance, and a draw at 22.3%.

Source: Legit.ng