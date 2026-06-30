Erling Haaland reached another historic milestone as Norway knocked Ivory Coast out of the FIFA World Cup.

The Manchester City striker continued his remarkable scoring run on the biggest stage.

Ivory Coast bowed out despite producing one of their best performances of the tournament.

Erling Haaland etched his name deeper into football history after scoring the decisive goal that sent Ivory Coast crashing out of the 2026 FIFA World Cup while setting a new international scoring record.

The prolific Norwegian striker struck late as Norway defeated the African giants 2-1 to secure their first-ever victory in the knockout stage of the FIFA World Cup.

Erling Haaland celebrates during Round of 32 FIFA World Cup 2026 against Ivory Coast and Norway. Photo by Ulrik Pedersen

Source: Getty Images

His winning goal not only booked Norway's place in the round of 16 but also saw him achieve two new incredible feats.

Norway strike first through Nusa

Both nations entered the knockout encounter hoping to keep their World Cup dreams alive, but it was Norway that made the brighter start.

Haaland threatened within the opening minutes, although his early header was comfortably blocked before Martin Ødegaard narrowly overhit a pass that could have created an even better opportunity.

Ivory Coast gradually settled into the contest and began asking questions of the Norwegian defence.

Nicolas Pépé almost punished Norway after being picked out by Yan Diomandé but failed to find either the target or a teammate from close range.

With the first half appearing destined to end goalless, Antonio Nusa produced a moment of brilliance.

The RB Leipzig winger drifted inside before curling an excellent effort beyond goalkeeper Yahia Fofana to hand Norway a deserved lead shortly before the interval.

Haaland almost doubled the advantage before halftime, only to see another goal-bound effort blocked.

Amad's brilliance sparks Ivory Coast hope

The Elephants returned from the break with renewed urgency as Pépé forced goalkeeper Ørjan Nyland into an important save.

Norway also continued creating chances, with Sander Berge and Torbjørn Heggem both going close to extending the lead.

Manchester United winger Amad Diallo then transformed the contest.

Having initially been left out of the starting lineup, the substitute produced a sensational solo run before firing an unstoppable finish beyond Nyland.

The spectacular strike immediately swung momentum in Ivory Coast's favour and will undoubtedly rank among the finest goals of the tournament.

However, their celebrations proved short-lived.

Haaland delivers again

Only moments after Ivory Coast restored parity, Norway responded through the one player the African side feared most.

Patrick Berg squared the ball perfectly into the penalty area, where Haaland arrived at precisely the right moment to convert from close range.

The simple finish ultimately proved decisive as Norway regained the lead and refused to surrender it.

Erling Haaland scoring Norway's second goal during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Round Of 32 match against Ivory Coast. Photo by Stacy Revere

Source: Getty Images

Nyland preserved the advantage in the closing stages with an outstanding save to tip Amad's dangerous free-kick over the crossbar.

The victory sealed Norway's first-ever FIFA World Cup knockout triumph after previously falling short in their earlier attempts.

Haaland continues rewriting history

The goal represented another incredible chapter in Haaland's already remarkable international career.

According to WhoScored, the 25-year-old now has an astonishing 60 goals in only 53 appearances for Norway, making him the fastest footballer ever to reach that milestone.

His World Cup record is becoming equally impressive. Having scored against Iraq and Senegal earlier in the tournament, Haaland has now found the net in each of his first three World Cup appearances, becoming the first player to do so according to Squawka.

The Manchester City forward also moved within touching distance of Lionel Messi in the race for the tournament's Golden Boot.

Messi currently leads the standings with six goals, while Haaland's latest strike took him to five.

Against Ivory Coast, the Norwegian striker once again delivered an all-round display, finishing with one goal from four attempts, one key pass, four defensive contributions, four clearances and winning three of his four aerial duels, per FotMob.

Ivory Coast leave with pride intact

Ivory Coast's players react after being eliminated by Norway in the FIFA World Cup 2026. Photo by Aric Becker

Source: Getty Images

Despite the disappointment, Ivory Coast can take positives from a memorable tournament.

The West Africans reached the knockout stage of the FIFA World Cup for the first time in their history and pushed one of Europe's strongest sides all the way.

Emerse Faé's men created numerous opportunities throughout the contest, finishing with an impressive 14 corner kicks, but ultimately lacked the cutting edge required to punish Norway.

Attention now turns to Norway's round of 16 showdown against Brazil, coached by Carlo Ancelotti, with a possible quarter-final meeting against England also on the horizon if the Scandinavians continue their impressive run.

Haaland previously hailed Messi

Legit.ng previously reported that Erling Haaland praised Lionel Messi after the Argentine superstar produced a hat-trick against Algeria in their opening FIFA World Cup match.

Watching the performance, the Norwegian striker took to Snapchat with a short but memorable message to acknowledge the brilliance of the Argentine captain.

Source: Legit.ng