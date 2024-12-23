Troops of the Nigerian Army have destroyed 37 illegal oil refining sites across Southern Nigeria between December 16 and 22, 2024

The troops also recovered over 130,000 litres of stolen oil products, including crude oil and illegally refined fuels during the operations

The Acting Deputy Director of 6 Division, Army Public Relations Danjuma Danjuma, confirmed and added that ten suspected oil thieves were arrested, and six boats used for illegal refining activities were seized

Troops of the Nigerian Army, 6 Division, have successfully dismantled 37 illegal refining sites in across Niger Delta.

They seized six boats, arrested ten suspected oil thieves, and recovered over 130,000 litres of stolen products.

The soldiers recorded significant milestones in the fight against oil theft in collaboration with other security agencies.

The Acting Deputy Director of 6 Division, Army Public Relations Danjuma Danjuma, revealed this in a statement and noted that these feats were achieved during separate operations conducted between December 16 and 22, 2024.

Danjuma said in another operation in Rivers state, around Obiafu, in Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni (ONELGA) LGA, a cluster of 9 illegal refining sites with 176 cooking drums and several pumping machines was destroyed.

Oil thieves arrested

Speaking further, Danjuma noted that in the Buguma general area in Asari-Toru LGA, three illegal refining sites, a large boat were also deactivated with over 24,000 litres of stolen products recovered.

As reported by Channels TV, he added that four suspected oil thieves were apprehended during the operation.

The Army further disclosed that similar operations were carried out in Bayelsa, Delta and Akwa Ibom states.

“The General Officer Commanding 6 Division, Major General Jamal Abdussalam, commended the troops for their achievements and urged them to sustain the offensive against oil thieves. He reiterated that criminal elements would not be allowed any freedom of action in the region,” the statement read.

