Nigerian air passengers paid more for domestic flights in May 2026, as average airfare increased to N157,552.19.

NBS data shows air transport fares rose by 0.12% monthly and increased by 20.86% compared with May 2025.

Kano, Lagos and Rivers recorded some of the highest airfares, while Gombe and Nasarawa had the lowest costs.

Legit.ng journalist Dave Ibemere has over a decade of experience in business journalism, with in-depth knowledge of the Nigerian economy, stocks, and general market trends.

The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) has revealed that the average fare paid by air passengers for specified routes on a single journey stood at N157,552.19 in May 2026.

The figure represents a 0.12% increase compared with N157,361.85 recorded in April 2026.

On a year-on-year basis, air fares increased by 20.86% from N130,361.85 recorded in May 2025.

Domestic airfares increased by 20.86% year-on-year, raising travel costs for Nigerian passengers. Photo: NBS

Source: Getty Images

NBS stated this in its latest transport watch report released on Monday, June 29.

Summary of airfares

The report showed significant variations in air transport charges across states, with some locations recording higher average fares for domestic air travel than others.

Kano State recorded the highest average airfare at N184,139.29, followed by Lagos State at N176,971.65 and Rivers State at N175,774.75.

Meanwhile, the lowest airfares were recorded in Gombe State at N135,800.61 and Nasarawa State at N138,999.14.

Regional analysis showed that the South-South recorded the highest average air transport fare in May 2026 at N163,508.93, followed by the North-West at N160,760.35.

The North-East recorded the lowest average airfare among the regions at N152,170.30, Punch reports.

Top 10 highest air fares by state

Kano – N184,139.29 Lagos – N176,971.65 Rivers – N175,774.75 Ogun – N173,225.68 Katsina – N169,995.88 Cross River – N169,613.44 Zamfara – N168,276.42 Taraba – N167,950.19 Abia – N167,755.90 Oyo – N166,695.10

The cost of flying within Nigeria continues to rise despite only a slight monthly increase in fares. Photo: Nurphoto

Source: Getty Images

Top 10 lowest air fares by state

Gombe – N135,800.61 Nasarawa – N138,999.14 Bauchi – N142,386.79 Ebonyi – N144,999.86 Borno – N146,650.35 Kaduna – N146,980.76 Edo – N147,300.50 Enugu – N147,659.64 Jigawa – N147,780.40 Osun – N148,022.23

Airfares by zone

South-South – N163,508.93

North-West – N160,760.35

South-West – N160,637.42

South-East – N155,813.42

North-Central – N152,448.78

North-East – N152,170.30

Aviation fuel price drops in Nigeria

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Dangote Refinery has also reduced the price of Aviation Turbine Kerosene (ATK), commonly known as jet fuel, in a move that could ease pressure on airline operating costs in Nigeria.

Market data showed that jet fuel price was cut by N100 per litre, from N1,550 to N1,450, representing a 6.5 per cent decline. The adjustment reflects recent movements in crude oil prices and improving global supply conditions.

The development comes at a time when airlines are grappling with high operational expenses, with jet fuel remaining one of the biggest cost drivers in the aviation sector.

Source: Legit.ng