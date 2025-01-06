The Nigeria Police arrested a cop-killer and dismantled a child-trafficking syndicate, rescuing 18 children and recovering illegal arms in the process

Key suspects, including a notorious armed robber and a child-trafficking pastor, were apprehended, with multiple accomplices also arrested

Police operations recovered arms, ammunition, and exotic vehicles in a show of the force's dedication to enhancing national security and reducing crime

The Nigeria Police Force has achieved significant milestones in its ongoing efforts to combat organized crime and enhance public safety, according to a press statement released on January 6, 2025.

Nigeria Police Force warns citizens to be self-conscious and vigilante of occurrences around them. Image: X/PoliceNG

Source: Twitter

Through intelligence-driven operations, police operatives have dismantled criminal networks, including an armed robbery gang and a child-trafficking syndicate, while recovering illicit arms and ammunition.

Police nab notorious gangster

In a major breakthrough, operatives of the Force Intelligence Department - Intelligence Response Team (FID-IRT) arrested Ogaga Dickson, 35, a member of a notorious armed robbery gang.

The group was responsible for the death of Chief Superintendent of Police (CSP) Hassan Jega, the Divisional Police Officer of Agbarho Division in Delta State.

CSP Jega was killed on October 14, 2024, during a gun battle after police foiled a robbery operation.

Following Ogaga’s arrest on November 1, 2024, police recovered significant items, including one AK-47 rifle, an English pistol, a locally made pistol, various calibers of ammunition, and six exotic vehicles.

The Police have reiterated their zeal to keep tailing down lawbreakers to make Nigeria safe again. Image: X/PoliceNG

Source: Twitter

Four members of the gang had been neutralized in an earlier confrontation at their hideout.

Police pounce on human-trafficking syndicate

In another operation, the police dismantled a child-trafficking syndicate on December 2, 2024, arresting its leader, Pastor Dayo Bernard of End Time Army Ministry in Bukuru, Plateau State.

The operation led to the rescue of five children, aged 2 to 4, who had been abducted from their homes in Jos, Plateau State. Other syndicate members arrested include Rita Agboeze, Victoria Ugwu, Nanman Puntel, and Peter Ukwuani.

During interrogation, Pastor Bernard confessed to abducting and selling 13 children at varying prices. All 13 children have been recovered and reunited with their families through the Plateau State Ministry of Women Affairs and Social Development.

In compliance with the Inspector General of Police’s directive to eradicate illicit arms, operatives recovered 14 AK-47 rifles in separate operations across the country.

The police force emphasized that these operations underscore its commitment to dismantling criminal enterprises and enhancing national security.

ACP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, the Force Public Relations Officer, reaffirmed the police's resolve to employ proactive strategies in combating crime and ensuring the safety of all Nigerians.

The Nigeria Police Force encourages citizens to remain vigilant and report suspicious activities to foster a safer society.

Drunk Police officer releases 13 prisoners

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a dramatic incident unfolded in Lusaka, Zambia, on New Year's Eve when an intoxicated police officer, Detective Inspector Titus Phiri, released 13 detainees from the Leonard Cheelo police station.

The suspects, accused of crimes such as assault, robbery, and burglary, were freed to celebrate the New Year, prompting a manhunt as they remain on the run.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng